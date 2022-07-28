This is Republicans' 'best political environment' since 2010: Axios reporter Jonathan Swan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan dubbed the current political environment the best for Republicans since 2010 on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

HILLARY CLINTON'S FORMER CHIEF STRATEGIST REVEALS WHY MANCHIN'S INFLATION BILL WON'T AFFECT MIDTERMS

SWAN: It's the best political environment for Republicans since 2010. [Democrats are] facing a potential bloodbath. And their biggest problem right now is trying to get their base to turn up. … The independents, if you look at the polling, they're behaving like Republicans. It's a huge problem. And the way that the Biden people and Democratic Party writ large see it is, "We need to get our base excited about us." Because actually when you look at the generic ballot, it's much closer than you'd think given the president's approval rating. Because polarization is what it is in this country. So what they're hoping is, "Let's just do a few things that can get our base energized. People are already so sour on us because of inflation." That's probably not going to change before the midterms. So I don't see that there's a huge downside risk in this [reconciliation bill], frankly.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW: