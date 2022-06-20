Expand / Collapse search
Republican could pull off victory in New York governor's race, says NY Post columnist

Michael Goodwin says Lee Zeldin could become first Republican New York governor in 20 years

New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Monday that Republican Lee Zeldin could win the governor's race in New York this year. Goodwin said the Biden administration's unpopularity, combined with a New York judge throwing out Democrats' gerrymandered congressional map could swing the election in the GOP's favor.

NY REPUBLICAN RIPS HOCHUL-BACKED CASHLESS BAIL AFTER SERIAL CARJACKER DRAGS, NEARLY KILLS OFFICER

MICHAEL GOODWIN: I think the likely nominee for the Republicans in New York will be Lee Zeldin for governor. And I think Zeldin is a qualified candidate. We'll see how he does ... but I think this is a year when Republicans can win the governor's race in New York. It has been 20 years now since George Pataki was the last Republican to win a statewide election in New York. That was 2002. Since then, it's been Democrats, Democrats, Democrats, not only in the governor's office, of course, but in the state legislature and the comptroller's race and the attorney general. Republicans have not come close really in all that time. This is the year, I think, when that's possible and for two reasons related, of course, to the general national consensus. And that is that it looks like a red wave is forming. New York is not exempt.

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Michael Goodwin: Democrats are demoralized by Joe Biden Video


 

