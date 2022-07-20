Rep. Katko takes Democrat mayors to task for complaining about migrants in their cities: 'Height of hypocrisy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican New York Rep. John Katko slammed District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as flagrant hypocrites on Wednesday after they complained about the influx of asylum seekers overtaking homeless shelters and other city services, despite previously advocating for an open borders immigration policy.

"I think it’s the height of hypocrisy because these are the same people who have been advocating for open borders," Katko said on "The Story. "And now the open borders have come to their cities and towns, they’re upset about it."

Both Democrat mayors have requested federal help from the White House this week as they struggle to accommodate the surge of illegal immigrants occupying city resources. Bowser and Adams blamed Texas for sending asylum seekers to their neck of the woods after the Lone Star State began busing migrants out of the state. However, Katko said it's actually nongovernment groups working on behalf of the White House who are responsible for dispatching migrants to cities across the country.

"The governors from Texas and Arizona are not sending them to New York City," the lawmaker asserted. "It’s people working on behalf of the Biden Administration. They’re called non-government organizations that process the illegal aliens and them send them out all over the country without notifying communities."

"If Mayor Adams is complaining because he got a couple of thousand people, what do you think the people along the southern border are doing in small towns and communities that are being overwhelmed on a daily basis with this? It’s crazy," Katko continued.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum expressed a similar sentiment.

"I’m not sure why some states are supposed to absorb all of this and other states are supposed to not be inconvenienced by this," she remarked.

Katko encouraged both Democrat leaders to direct their ire at the White House, but cautioned them not to expect any kind of decisive action from Biden. He also accused the administration of creating "a human rights catastrophe at the border," noting that border communities in Arizona and Texas have been forced to cut their budgets by up to 20% to process the dead bodies "they find in the bushes."

"That’s the reality of what’s going on," he said. "There’s nothing human about what's going on at the southern border."

But with the midterm elections fast approaching, Katko said Republicans are gearing up to take matters into their own hands.

"I’m head of what is called the American Security Task Force," the lawmaker explained. "My job is to come up with a plan to seal the border and make it secure again. January 3 of next year, when we have a new Congress, we’ll have a border plan ready to go to fix this problem."

"President Biden is either gonna play ball or he is going to have a hard time getting any legislation done," Katko vowed.