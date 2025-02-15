Trump details his reciprocal tariff plans, asks foreign countries to 'treat us fairly': 'Deliver RECIPROCITY'

President Donald Trump wrote a lengthy Truth Social post about his trade policy overhaul on Saturday, emphasizing his plans to charge reciprocal tariffs to countries that the U.S. does business with.

In a post published Saturday afternoon, Trump explained how his reciprocal tariffs will work in a great amount of detail. In recent weeks, he has announced 25% tariffs on all aluminum and steel imports into the U.S., plus 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China.

His recent move to implement reciprocal tariffs was decided "for purposes of Fairness," Trump wrote.

"For purposes of this United States Policy, we will consider Countries that use the VAT [value-added tax] System, which is far more punitive than a Tariff, to be similar to that of a Tariff," Trump wrote. "Sending merchandise, product, or anything by any other name through another Country, for purposes of unfairly harming America, will not be accepted."

Most countries use a VAT system, including the United Kingdom, China and Mexico. Trump added that he will make provisions "for subsidies provided by Countries in order to take Economic advantage of the United States."

"Likewise, provisions will be made for Nonmonetary Tariffs and Trade Barriers that some Countries charge in order to keep our product out of their domain or, if they do not even let U.S. businesses operate," the president added. "We are able to accurately determine the cost of these Nonmonetary Trade Barriers."

"It is fair to all, no other Country can complain and, in some cases, if a Country feels that the United States would be getting too high a Tariff, all they have to do is reduce or terminate their Tariff against us. There are no Tariffs if you manufacture or build your product in the United States."

Trump concluded his post by claiming that the U.S. "has been treated unfairly by other Countries, both friend and foe."

"This System will immediately bring Fairness and Prosperity back into the previously complex and unfair System of Trade," the Republican continued. "America has helped many Countries throughout the years, at great financial cost. It is now time that these Countries remember this, and treat us fairly – A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD FOR AMERICAN WORKERS"

"I have instructed my Secretary of State, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of the Treasury, and United States Trade Representative (USTR) to do all work necessary to deliver RECIPROCITY to our System of Trade!"

Earlier this week, Trump promised that U.S. will be "flooded with jobs" as foreign trading partners are incentivized to move their businesses to American soil – despite his tariffs being fiercely criticized in recent weeks.

"They can build a factory here, a plant or whatever it may be, here," Trump said Thursday afternoon from the Oval Office. "And that includes the medical, that includes cars, that includes chips and semiconductors. That includes everything. If you build here, you have no tariffs whatsoever. And I think that's what's going to happen. I think our country is going to be flooded with jobs."

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.