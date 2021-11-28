Rep. Emmer on why Democrats will 'lose' in next elections: 'One incompetent move after another'

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., argued that President Biden will not be reelected in 2024 because his administration is responsible for inflation, "chaos" at the southern border and the "crime wave" across the country.

Emmer made the argument during an exclusive interview with "Sunday Morning Futures" where he slammed the administration for "one incompetent move after another."

Emmer said he agreed with Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso’s comments on the program earlier this month when the Republican senator argued that the results of the "rejection election" on Nov. 2 revealed that voters across the country "overwhelmingly" rejected the Democrats' "radical policies," which caused inflation, open borders and the strong potential for higher taxes.

Barrasso made the comment five days after a good election night for Republicans in states including Virginia, where the GOP pulled off an election win in the governor's race many would have believed impossible several months ago.

"Americans are smart," Emmer, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, said on Sunday. "They are rejecting this socialist big government agenda."

"They realize that Democrats in Congress right now are completely out of touch with Main Street America and middle class Americans."

He then said that the job of Republicans over the next year "is to make sure that it’s very clear every day that their policies, their big government policies, are driving inflation, are driving the crime wave across this country, are responsible for the open border."

Emmer slammed the leadership under President Biden as "incompetent," which he said has been on display since the president took office in January.

President Biden’s approval rating stands at 36%, with disapproval at 53% in a new Quinnipiac University national poll. That’s the president’s lowest level of public support in Quinnipiac polling since taking over in the White House in January.

Biden’s approval edged down a point and his disapproval trickled up a point from Quinnipiac’s October survey.

The president stood at 49% approval and 51% disapproval in a separate national poll from Marquette University Law School that was released on the same day earlier this month. Biden’s approval in the survey, conducted Nov. 1-10, was down nine points from Marquette’s last poll, from July.

POLLS INDICATE BIDEN'S INFRASTRUCTURE AND SOCIAL SPENDING MEASURE ARE MORE POPULAR THAN THE PRESIDENT

Biden’s approval rating hovered in the low to mid 50s during his first six months in the White House. But the president’s numbers started sagging in August in the wake of Biden's much criticized handling of the turbulent U.S. exit from Afghanistan and following a surge in COVID cases this summer among mainly unvaccinated people due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant as the nation continues to combat the coronavirus, the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century.

The plunge in the president’s approval was also compounded by the most recent surge of migrants trying to cross into the U.S. along the southern border with Mexico. Also fueling frustrations with the president’s performance has been the rise this summer and autumn in consumer prices.

Emmer argued on Sunday that the Trump administration’s policies "were incredibly popular," including America’s energy independence, safety and security in the country, and a secure southern border.

He went on to say that when Democrats came into office they "basically took it as a mandate" to "undo everything the last administration did," which resulted in "terrible consequences to the American people and that’s why they’re going to lose next fall."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024.

"Yes, that's his intention," Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where Biden and first lady Jill Biden held a "Friendsgiving" celebration with military service members and their families.

Psaki’s comment follows reports that Biden’s allies are seeking to calm concerns about his age and plummeting poll numbers, which have been compounded by the devastating gubernatorial election loss for the Democrats in Virginia that is being interpreted as a referendum on his presidency.

Emmer said on Sunday that Biden "can run again in 2024 if that’s what he wants to do, but he’s going to lose."

He then stressed that the reason Democrats are going to lose is because "prices are up for everything and paychecks are down" and "they’re responsible for this crime wave," but are "doing nothing to solve it."

Emmer also argued that Democrats are "responsible for chaos on our southern border" and the "incompetence" as it pertains to the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan the "ridiculous political ploy to release 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum oil reserve."

"It’s just one incompetent move after another," he continued.

"The incompetence that we’ve seen since the beginning of the year is causing serious problems for middle class Americans, frankly for the country as a whole," Emmer added.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.