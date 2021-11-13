Democrat's incompetence responsible for higher prices, smaller paychecks: Emmer

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., blamed the Democrats' spending policies for inflation on "Fox Report' Saturday night, adding that the party is "completely out of touch."

REP. TOM EMMER: We have to say it – President Biden and the socialist Democrats that are controlling Congress are completely incompetent. Their big government spending policies are driving this inflation that we haven't seen in decades, not since President Jimmy Carter. If we say that this is bad, and what's their answer? Their answer is to harm. I have to double down and do a $4.5 trillion dollar spending bill. It really is this incompetence that is hurting struggling Americans all over the country today. …

Voters are smart across this country, as they showed us just a little bit less than two weeks ago. They understand that these Democrats are completely out of touch with Main Street USA and they'll hold them accountable. I mean, we understand this thing is not going to just happen because we say it's going to happen. This is going to be a dogfight. We're going to have to run hard for the next year, but we will hold them accountable. Make sure that the voters know that the Democrat's policies, their incompetence are responsible for higher prices and lower pay, smaller paychecks, more expensive everything. They're responsible for the open border. That wasn't a problem just 11 months ago. And frankly, we have a crime wave – a national crime wave – as a direct result of not only their rhetoric but their insane defund the police policies. Voters are smart. They will hold them accountable a year from now.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: