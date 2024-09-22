Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Rapper 50 Cent shares why people 'identify' with Trump after assassination attempt

The rapper said, 'He says fight. All right. And that’s exactly what I did after I got shot'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
50 Cent: People identify with Trump's ‘fight, fight, fight’ move Video

50 Cent: People identify with Trump's ‘fight, fight, fight’ move

Rapper 50 Cent discussed former President Trump and whether he plans to get involved during the 2024 presidential election on CBS News Saturday morning.

Rapper 50 Cent said he would stay out of the election, but that didn't stop him from admitting people like him identify with former President Trump with his reaction after his first assassination attempt.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, sat down for an interview Saturday morning to discuss his new book "The Accomplice" where he was asked about his stance on the presidential election.

"I’d like to stay out of it. You know, well, look, things happen like Trump gets shot and they start playing ‘Many Men’ and it jumps 250% in streaming," Jackson said.

50 Cent

Rapper 50 Cent appeared on CBS News Saturday morning and commented on the presidential election. (CBS News screenshot)

This referenced his 2003 hit "Many Men," a song that Trump later walked out to during a livestream a few days after the first assassination attempt against him. The song included lyrics such as "Many men wish death upon me. Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can’t see, I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be."

RAPPER 50 CENT SAYS ‘MAYBE TRUMP IS THE ANSWER’ AFTER SEEING NYC GIVE PREPAID CREDIT CARDS TO MIGRANTS

Jackson later remarked on relating to Trump after that moment, particularly after Trump raised his fist in the now iconic image.

"He says fight. All right. And that’s exactly what I did after I got shot. I just went into fight mode," he said. "People identify with it that way."

50 Cent has occasionally flirted with the idea of supporting Trump in the past. In June, he told CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion that he believed Black men were "identifying with Trump" because "they've got RICO charges [too]."

Earlier this year, he added, "I think Trump's gonna be president again, but I’m not gonna say that."

trump rally assassination attempt

The rapper related the first assassination attempt against Trump to his own experiences being shot. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Most notably, in October 2020, Jackson told his Instagram followers to vote for Trump after seeing a report suggesting New York City residents could be taxed at a rate of 62% under President Biden.

"WHAT THE F--K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," Jackson wrote. "F--K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f--king mind."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

He later recanted his support in a Twitter post one week later.

Rapper 50 Cent wears tie-dyed sweatshirt and diamond necklaces with New York Yankees hat

50 Cent previously suggested people should vote for Trump during the 2020 election. (Shareif Ziyadat)

"Another spin F--k Donald Trump, I never liked him," the rapper wrote. "For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.