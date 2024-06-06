Expand / Collapse search
Rapper 50 Cent says Black men are 'identifying with Trump' over Biden

50 Cent wrote in March, 'I think Trump's gonna be president again'

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Rapper 50 Cent said that he believes Black men are identifying with former President Trump over President Biden, in new comments on Wednesday.

The rapper and liquor company owner – whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III – was meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump, to discuss representation for Black entrepreneurs in the liquor industry and initiatives to bridge the wealth gap, CBS News reported.

Jackson, who voiced support for Trump earlier this year, was asked about which candidate he was backing in the 2024 election.

Jackson said that he hadn't made up his mind about who he was voting for yet. However, he told CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion that he believed Black men were "identifying with Trump" because "they've got RICO charges [too]."

RAPPER 50 CENT ADMITS HE THINKS TRUMP'S ‘GONNA BE PRESIDENT AGAIN’

50 Cent and Donald Trump split image

Rapper 50 Cent said that Black men "identify" with Trump, in comments to CBS News.

The former president, who was found guilty in a New York City court last week on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, also faces one RICO violation charge in Georgia in a separate case related to 2020 election interference.

Trump and his allies have criticized the charges and conviction as a "scam" and politically motivated.

This isn't the first time the "In da Club" rapper has stirred up controversy with his comments about Trump.

In March, he candidly admitted that he thought Trump would win the November election.

"I think Trump's gonna be president again, but I’m not gonna say that," he predicted.

JOHN LEGEND CLAIMS BLACK VOTERS LEAVING BIDEN BECAUSE OF ‘MASCULINITY,’ ‘DISINFORMATION’ ON ECONOMY

Rapper 50 Cent wears tie-dyed sweatshirt and diamond necklaces with New York Yankees hat

In February, 50 Cent slammed New York City's proposal to give credit cards to migrants, saying he might vote Trump over the issue. (Shareif Ziyadat)

In February, the rapper also reacted with outrage to a new plan backed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to give migrant families in NYC prepaid credit cards. Jackson suggested the move might even push him to support Trump.

"Maybe Trump is the answer," he wrote on Instagram.

In 2020, 50 Cent briefly endorsed Trump for president in a profanity-laced social media post slamming then-Presidential candidate Biden's tax plan.

"WHAT THE F---! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT. F--- NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people 62% are you out of ya f------ mind," he wrote at the time on Instagram.

Several days after that post, however, Jackson III recanted his support for Trump.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Jackson for comment.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

