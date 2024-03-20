Rapaport eviscerates Canadian government after it halts selling arms to Israel: You’re ‘the bad guys too’

Comedian and staunch Israel defender Michael Rapaport published a fiery video on social media Wednesday trashing the Canadian government for moving to ban selling arms to Israel for its war against terror group Hamas.

"F--- no, Canada! We refute you," Rapaport declared on camera in response to the news, before he proceeded to mock the government and remind them that seven Canadian citizens were murdered by the terror group in the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

The Canadian government this week voted to pass a parliamentary motion to stop all future arms exports to Israel. Though the motion was drafted by the minority left-leaning New Democrats Party (NDP), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party endorsed it, and it was passed by the Canadian Parliament 204-117.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed that the motion passed, telling reporters, "It is a real thing."

The Israeli government blasted Canada's move, with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stating on X, "It's regrettable that the Canadian government is taking a step that undermines Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas terrorists, who have committed terrible crimes against humanity and against innocent Israeli civilians, including the elderly, women, and children."

"History will judge Canada's current action harshly," Katz added. "Israel will continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed, and all hostages are returned home."

Rapaport added his own condemnation of Canada, declaring, "We refute you," while recording himself on camera.

"We refute you as the 51st state. You’re no longer part of the States. That has been refuted. You don’t want to give weapons to Israel," he said, asking, "Since when have you given anything to Israel? What weapons do you have to give to Israel? What weapons have you ever given to Israel?"

He then shamed the government for pulling back aid even though several of its own citizens had been killed by Hamas attacks.

"Seven. At least seven Canadian citizens were killed – murdered – murdered on Oct. 7. That’s the only f---ing thing you should be talking about – is that your citizens were killed in Israel by Hamas. They’re the f---ing bad guys."

Scorching the government even more, he added, "And you co-signing them, kowtowing, explaining, or anything else for them, makes you the f---ing bad guys, too."

He clarified he was referring to the Canadian government, not the "good people of Canada" or his Canadian friends in his rant, and then went back to slamming its politicians.

"You’re not giving weapons to Israel. You’ve got no f---ing weapons to give, nor have you ever given weapons. No, Canada. F--- no, Canada," he declared, closing out the clip.

Rapaport has regularly defended Israel’s war on Hamas since Oct. 7, posting videos of himself slamming the country’s critics, whether they be in Congress or in Hollywood.

This week he signed an open letter, along with 1,000 other Jewish Hollywood stars and industry workers, to denounce an Oscar winner whose acceptance speech said, "Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation..."

He also recently slammed parents of pro-Palestinian college students, saying they’ve wasted their money on their kids’ educations.