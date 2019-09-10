Rand Paul slams John Bolton for 'naive point of view for the world'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., commended President Trump for parting ways with National Security Adviser John Bolton, telling Fox News' Neil Cavuto he is naive in some of his thinking.

Bolton's departure also reduces the threat of international war breaking out, Paul claimed Tuesday on "Your World."

"I think he had a naive point of view for the world, that we should topple regimes everywhere and institute democratic governments and we would make the world perfect, or remake the world in our image -- and frankly it just doesn't work that way," he said.

"I think the threat of war around the world is greatly diminished with Bolton out of the White House."

Paul claimed Bolton, who also served in the George W. Bush administration as the U.S.'ambassador to the United Nations, appears tnot to have understood that forcefully removing autocrats doesn't automatically lead to Jeffersonian democracy.

"There's a lot of history of getting rid of strongmen in the Middle East and having them replaced by vacuums or chaos or actually making the place more hospitable for terrorist training," he said, pointing to Libya after Muammar Qaddafi was removed from power.

"I think his idea that the way you deal with Iran is that you just topple the government ... really wasn't what the president has been talking about. The president's actually talking about not having regime change and find a diplomatic solution to some of these conflicts around the world. The president deserves to have somebody who is his national security adviser who actually will try to further his policy and not try to stymie it."

The two choices America has in terms of foreign policy are, he said, whether:"we see the world as it is and try to work within the world and engage with people around the world, or whether we say we must have a perfect 'Thomas Jefferson' leader in every country."

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee member said Bolton is a proponent of the latter school of thought.