Michael Cohen warns Democrats that Trump 'already owns the libs' and that attacking him 'doesn't work'

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen insisted Democrats needed to stop attacking President Donald Trump since he "already owns the libs."

Cohen spoke to former CNN anchor Jim Acosta on Monday’s episode of "The Jim Acosta Show" about Trump’s ongoing executive orders and comments.

Acosta remarked that while he considered these comments "troubling," some people believe Trump is only "trolling" or "trying to own the libs."

"[T]his is not a joke, and nobody should take it as some sort of, ‘let’s own the libs.’ He already owns the libs!" Cohen exclaimed.

He went on saying, "Let’s be clear about something. While Democrats and libs and whoever else that they want to say are out there, and they’re trying to, on a regular basis, denigrate Trump, you know, they make all these statements about him. Let me be very clear. That’s not the way to beat Donald Trump, alright? Not in the slightest. What basically you’re doing there, the whole art of trying to denigrate somebody like Trump, it doesn’t work. He is given a pass because of all of the crazy, chaotic things that he does."

Cohen pointed out that 93% of Republicans and 54% of Americans in general currently approve of Trump. Though he did not cite any specific poll, a national survey by the Pew Research Center last week showed Trump enjoying a 47% approval rating, the highest he has held for either of his presidential terms.

Later on, Acosta asked Cohen to expand upon the idea that "you can’t get so upset about this that you’re foaming at the mouth and engaging in ad-hominem attacks."

"There is a way within which to get the misinformation, disinformation, mal-information out of the – we’ll call it the news ecosphere. Right?" Cohen said. "And that’s like with shows like yours. Or with Substack. Shows like yours or mine or like, you know, with our various different podcasts and so on. You have to listen to facts."

Acosta interrupted, "People have a right to be pissed. I’m just going to say right now, by the way, an absolute right to be pissed. I do not say in any way, shape or form that you don’t have a right to be pissed. Absolutely have a right."

Cohen agreed, adding, "There’s only one problem. The plurality of Americans elected Donald Trump in 2024, alright? Our job is to flood the news sphere, the news ecosphere with facts, hard facts."

Since Trump’s election in November, some politicians and strategists have warned Democrats of repeatedly panicking over every Trump news event.

"I don’t think that it’s been very effective, the Dem response, so far. In fact, I’m frustrated by it. If you make everything DEFCON 5, then eventually nothing is DEFCON 5. You know what I mean? And on questions of overreach of constitutional authority, it’s not always so cut and dry," Rep. Jared Golden, D-ME., said earlier this month. (According to Military.com, DEFCON 5 is actually the lowest level of readiness. DEFCON 1 means nuclear war is imminent.)