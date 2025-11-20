Rachel Maddow attending Dick Cheney's funeral sparks social media frenzy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal MS NOW host Rachel Maddow went viral Thursday after she was spotted at the funeral of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Maddow, who once called Cheney "the maestro of terror politics," was seen in the pews of Washington National Cathedral sitting next to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Two seats over was veteran Democratic strategist James Carville.

The image of Maddow appearing at Cheney's memorial service caught many by surprise.

NATIONAL CATHEDRAL HOSTS FUNERAL FOR FORMER VICE PRESIDENT DICK CHENEY

"If anybody needed more evidence of how politics have changed in America: Rachel Maddow is at Dick Cheney's funeral," New York Times correspondent Peter Baker reacted on X.

"Maddow's career as a commentator began during Bush/Cheney, when she'd frequently compare Cheney to the worst monsters in history (I was on her programs when she said it)," independent journalist Glenn Greenwald posted. "For so many liberals, Cheney is now rehabilitated despite regretting nothing: solely for opposing Trump."

PIERS MORGAN SOUNDS OFF ON LIBERALS WELCOMING DICK CHENEY'S ENDORSEMENT OF HARRIS: ‘COMPLETELY PREPOSTEROUS’

"I got a hug from Rachel Maddow at Dick Cheney’s funeral. Cue the pigs flying," The New Yorker's Susan Glasser wrote.

As she was leaving the funeral, Maddow said Cheney had changed the country "in ways that I almost 100 percent disagree with" but that she admired how he rallied behind his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy, when she took on President Donald Trump in recent years, according to a report from The Washington Post.

"I think it was a really heroic stand, it’s humbling to me," Maddow said. "You know, we contain multitudes."

Maddow did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cheney's funeral drew some of the biggest names in politics. Joining former President George W. Bush, who gave a eulogy honoring his running mate, were former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden, former Vice Presidents Kamala Harris, Mike Pence and Al Gore, as well as several prominent lawmakers like Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Several members of the House Jan. 6 Committee were also in attendance in support of his daughter, who served as vice chair.

Absent from the service were Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who were not invited to attend.

Dick and Liz Cheney famously endorsed Harris during the 2024 presidential election.