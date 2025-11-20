Expand / Collapse search
Rachel Maddow attending Dick Cheney's funeral sparks social media frenzy

The liberal MS NOW host was spotted sitting next to Dr Anthony Fauci

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
A man 'devoted to country over party': Honoring late Vice President Dick Cheney Video

A man 'devoted to country over party': Honoring late Vice President Dick Cheney

Fox News chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel reports on the funeral of former Vice President Dick Cheney on ‘Special Report.’

Liberal MS NOW host Rachel Maddow went viral Thursday after she was spotted at the funeral of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Maddow, who once called Cheney "the maestro of terror politics," was seen in the pews of Washington National Cathedral sitting next to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Two seats over was veteran Democratic strategist James Carville. 

The image of Maddow appearing at Cheney's memorial service caught many by surprise. 

NATIONAL CATHEDRAL HOSTS FUNERAL FOR FORMER VICE PRESIDENT DICK CHENEY

Rachel Maddow at Dick Cheney's funeral

Former U.S. Chief Medical Advisor to the President Anthony Fauci sits next to Rachel Maddow as they attend a funeral service for former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, at Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 20, 2025. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

"If anybody needed more evidence of how politics have changed in America: Rachel Maddow is at Dick Cheney's funeral," New York Times correspondent Peter Baker reacted on X.

"Maddow's career as a commentator began during Bush/Cheney, when she'd frequently compare Cheney to the worst monsters in history (I was on her programs when she said it)," independent journalist Glenn Greenwald posted. "For so many liberals, Cheney is now rehabilitated despite regretting nothing: solely for opposing Trump."

PIERS MORGAN SOUNDS OFF ON LIBERALS WELCOMING DICK CHENEY'S ENDORSEMENT OF HARRIS: ‘COMPLETELY PREPOSTEROUS’

"I got a hug from Rachel Maddow at Dick Cheney’s funeral. Cue the pigs flying," The New Yorker's Susan Glasser wrote.

Mark Milley Rachel Maddow attend Dick Cheney's funeral

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley walks with MS NOW host Rachel Maddow, ahead of a funeral service for former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 20, 2025. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

As she was leaving the funeral, Maddow said Cheney had changed the country "in ways that I almost 100 percent disagree with" but that she admired how he rallied behind his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy, when she took on President Donald Trump in recent years, according to a report from The Washington Post. 

"I think it was a really heroic stand, it’s humbling to me," Maddow said. "You know, we contain multitudes."

Maddow did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Dick cheney in black suit jacket and red tie speaks from podium

Former Vice President Dick Cheney famously endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. (Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

Cheney's funeral drew some of the biggest names in politics. Joining former President George W. Bush, who gave a eulogy honoring his running mate, were former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden, former Vice Presidents Kamala Harris, Mike Pence and Al Gore, as well as several prominent lawmakers like Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Several members of the House Jan. 6 Committee were also in attendance in support of his daughter, who served as vice chair. 

Absent from the service were Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who were not invited to attend

Dick and Liz Cheney famously endorsed Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

