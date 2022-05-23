Rachel Campos-Duffy sounds alarm after touring Texas border: 'You'd be amazed at the lack of transparency'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy sounded the alarm on the border crisis after touring Eagle Pass, Texas, to get a look at the situation firsthand. After riding along with Texas officials and speaking with illegal immigrants attempting to cross into America, Campos-Duffy said the federal government doesn’t want Americans to know what is happening.

Campos-Duffy also toured the Rio Grande by helicopter. A border official showed her a migrant facility encircled by a fence that was developed to alleviate the overcrowding in the area.

"They believe that having a fence or barriers is a priority or vital to what they’re doing here," the official told Campos-Duffy. "Yet we don’t see that on the border where it’s needed."

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN ADMIN FROM ENDING TITLE 42 BORDER EXPULSIONS

She then saw discarded panels that were intended to be used for the border wall construction laying in piles on the ground.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez explained that Texas taxpayers are funding the operation to combat the border crisis despite it being the federal government’s responsibility.

"This is the federal government’s job to secure the border," he said. "But right now, the state of Texas is having to bear this burden by providing all these state resources: troopers, National Guardsmen, putting up fencing."

Campos-Duffy spoke to illegal immigrants who had been intercepted by border agents.

"Each one of them paid about $12,000 to the coyotes to get to this point right here," she reported.

The next group of migrants she encountered agreed to speak with her in an interview, but federal agents quickly took them into custody and didn’t allow them to speak further.

EL PASO, TEXAS PLANNING EMERGENCY DECLARATION TO DEAL WITH BORDER CRISIS

"This is just another example of how the federal government doesn’t want us to know what’s going on," she said. "I’ve been shocked by the lack of transparency, and I don’t blame Border Patrol."

Lt. Olivarez questioned what happened to children crossing the border illegally.

"Once they make the journey to the United States, where do they end up?" he asked.

Campos-Duffy then traveled to Uvalde, Texas, where a migrant facility hosts unaccompanied minors.

"Not even the mayor is allowed to see what goes on inside," she reported.

MIGRANTS STAY IN ‘WAITING ROOMS’ ALONG US BORDER: HERE'S A CLOSER LOOK

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Campos-Duffy that local churches were barred from bringing clothes, food and formula for the children at the facility.

"This is not about security," Campos-Duffy said. "This was entirely a processing program for our federal government."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Instead of sending people back, they just build a bigger processing center so they can move people through quicker and send them out to the rest of the country."