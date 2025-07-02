NATO chief reveals why he dubbed Trump 'Daddy' during Middle East peace talks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At the latest NATO summit in the Netherlands, President Donald Trump walked away with an unexpected nickname, "Daddy," given to him by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Now, Rutte is explaining why he felt the U.S. Commander in Chief deserved the moniker.

When Rutte initially made the comment, it came as a response to President Trump’s heated remarks regarding the potential unraveling of the fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire.

"Before President Trump went on the plane, the Israelis and Iranians had committed to a ceasefire," Rutte explained on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. "Then that morning before he boarded that plane, they said, well, we might get at each other's throats again."

Frustrated by the warring nations putting the ceasefire at risk, Trump made pointed remarks to both countries before leaving to attend the NATO summit.

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting for so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they're doing," he told reporters shortly before departing for Europe.

Trump discussed his disappointment with both Israel and Iran for resuming some level of fighting. The White House revealed he’d been in contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that morning.

Later, during the NATO summit, Trump likened Israel and Iran to children brawling on a playground. Sitting beside him, Rutte chimed in with a now-viral phrase referring to Trump’s disgruntled comments: "Then Daddy has to sometimes use strong language."

Since those comments, the U.S.-brokered ceasefire has held. On his platform Truth Social, President Trump announced that Israel has since also agreed to a U.S.-led proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, an effort that could lead to a larger peace in the region.

Rutte defended Trump’s hardline approach to peace in the Middle East.

"History made you, President Trump, the leader of the U.S., the leader of the free world, to then basically say, ‘Here’s the red line. I don’t accept it,’" Rutte said.

The nickname didn’t go unnoticed by White House staff, who later that day posted a social media montage of the president set to the Usher song "Daddy’s Home."

Rutte said he found the video amusing. "I was really taken by the after-movie the White House brought out," he said. "It was really funny."