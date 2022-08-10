'Posturing and politicking' will lead to US resembling third-world country: Attorney for Donald Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney for former President Donald Trump Alina Habba showed how the United States will become "much like" a third-world country Wednesday on "Hannity."

TRUMP INVOKES FIFTH AMENDMENT RIGHTS IN DEPOSITION FOR NEW YORK AG JAMES' CIVIL INVESTIGATION

HABBA: In reality, posturing and politicking has become so much of this country's dynamic that people forgot to just be human beings. And today I saw a little bit of human being in everybody in that room. It was quite pleasant. But what we saw in the videos that you played - that is unfortunately what our country has become, which will lead us to become much like a third[-world] country. We're going to be Cuba if we continue down this road. People need to remember to respect other people's differences and to remember that democracy, the Constitution - these are the bedrock of our country. We are to respect it and work within the bounds of the legal system. The legal system is there. It should work, but you cannot exceed it.

