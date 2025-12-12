Pop star SZA lashes out at White House for ‘Evil n Boring’ deportation post using her song

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer SZA slammed the White House on social media Wednesday for using her song in an X post promoting the Trump administration’s deportation agenda.

The official White House X account shared a video compilation of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents rounding up illegal immigrants set to SZA’s tune "Big Boy" Monday, earning rebukes from both SZA and her former manager, Terrence "Punch" Henderson.

"White House rage-baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK… inhumanity +shock and aw tactics… Evil n Boring," SZA wrote on the platform.

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, posted her comment on Henderson’s X post from Tuesday, which stated, "Trying to provoke artist to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off."

The White House’s video flashed imagery of ICE officers handcuffing illegal immigrants set to SZA’s lyric, "It’s cuffing season, and all the girls are leaving to get a big boy."

The government account played into the lyrics with the post’s caption, stating, "WE HEARD IT'S CUFFING SZN. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America."

When asked for comment on SZA’s response, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Variety, "Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities."

SZA’s response is just the latest celebrity rebuke of the Trump administration’s social media posts. Pop star Sabrina Carpenter ripped the White House earlier this month for another pro-ICE video using her song "Juno."

Commenting on the clip, Carpenter wrote, "This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

Jackson provided a response to Carpenter at the time, featuring multiple references to the pop star’s discography.

"Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

"Driver’s License" singer Olivia Rodrigo also lashed out last month at a Department of Homeland Security Instagram post that used her song "All American B----." The video urged illegal immigrants to self-deport from the United States.

"Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda," Rodrigo wrote.

When asked to comment on Rodrigo’s statement, a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice."