Pop star SZA lashes out at White House for ‘Evil n Boring’ deportation post using her song

Singer joins Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo in criticizing Trump administration's social media tactics

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Singer SZA slammed the White House on social media Wednesday for using her song in an X post promoting the Trump administration’s deportation agenda.

The official White House X account shared a video compilation of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents rounding up illegal immigrants set to SZA’s tune "Big Boy" Monday, earning rebukes from both SZA and her former manager, Terrence "Punch" Henderson.

"White House rage-baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK… inhumanity +shock and aw tactics… Evil n Boring," SZA wrote on the platform.

WHITE HOUSE FIRES BACK AFTER SABRINA CARPENTER SLAMS ICE VIDEO USING HER SONG

Pop star SZA

Pop star SZA slammed the White House this week for using her song in a post promoting its deportation agenda.  (Neilson Barnard/Getty)

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, posted her comment on Henderson’s X post from Tuesday, which stated, "Trying to provoke artist to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off."

The White House’s video flashed imagery of ICE officers handcuffing illegal immigrants set to SZA’s lyric, "It’s cuffing season, and all the girls are leaving to get a big boy."

The government account played into the lyrics with the post’s caption, stating, "WE HEARD IT'S CUFFING SZN. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America."

When asked for comment on SZA’s response, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Variety, "Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities."

ICE CHIEF FIRES BACK AT CHICAGO-AREA MAYOR, CITES ‘VIOLENT RIOTERS’ AFTER WEEKS OF BROADVIEW UNREST

Sabrina Carpenter wears pink at the BRIT Awards

In addition to SZA, pop star Sabrina Carpenter complained about the Trump White House using her song for a pro-deportation X post. (JMEnternational/Getty Images)

SZA’s response is just the latest celebrity rebuke of the Trump administration’s social media posts. Pop star Sabrina Carpenter ripped the White House earlier this month for another pro-ICE video using her song "Juno."

Commenting on the clip, Carpenter wrote, "This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

Jackson provided a response to Carpenter at the time, featuring multiple references to the pop star’s discography.

"Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

Olivia Rodrigo posing for the press

Last month, Olivia Rodrigo called out the Department of Homeland Security for using her music in a social media post promoting deportations. (John Shearer/Getty)

"Driver’s License" singer Olivia Rodrigo also lashed out last month at a Department of Homeland Security Instagram post that used her song "All American B----." The video urged illegal immigrants to self-deport from the United States.

"Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda," Rodrigo wrote.

When asked to comment on Rodrigo’s statement, a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

