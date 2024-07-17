Piers Morgan gets into heated exchange with streamer who mocked Trump assassination victim: ‘You are inhuman’

Piers Morgan got into an exceedingly tense exchange on Tuesday with a popular political steamer who made widely panned comments about the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The Youtuber, Steven Bonnell, who goes by the name Destiny, recently engaged in an expletive-filled rant against Trump and the volunteer firefighter who was killed over the weekend at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Corey Comperatore was killed after being struck with gunfire while trying to shield his family.

Destiny made several disparaging posts about Comperatore on X in the wake of the tragedy, at one point calling him a "f---ing retard."

He also said on a live stream that he would "100%" immediately make fun of anyone who was killed at a Trump rally.

Destiny passionately defended his remarks during an appearance on "Piers Morgan: Uncensored."

"When you are in a world where conservatives can say anything. They can have any conspiracy theory, they can do anything, and then liberals are supposed to sit here and be like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so tragic.’ Absolutely not. Absolutely not," he said.

Morgan suggested that Destiny had no moral high ground to stand on because he was engaging in the same type of rhetoric that he had condemned when speaking about people on the right.

"You like to fire off as you have done so far in this debate about your fury, how disgusting Republicans are. How inhumane they are. How they never have any empathy blah blah blah blah blah. And then you yourself are actually exactly the same person that you’re describing. You are inhuman. You are somebody who almost seems gleeful that a young firefighter, with a family, with a wife and children who he was protecting as he was shot dead, that he deserved what was coming to him because he went to a President Trump rally," Morgan said.

The host then called Destiny "frankly despicable."

The YouTube streamer denied that he was gleeful and said nobody deserves to die, but then pivoted the conversation by suggesting Republicans were "gleeful" when Paul Pelosi was attacked inside his own home. He also said that Republicans, because of their rhetoric, do not deserve sympathy when something violent happens to them.

Morgan agreed that violent rhetoric toward Pelosi was inexcusable, but asked why anyone on the right should listen to a word of Destiny’s "hectoring and lecturing" when he engages in the same type of behavior.

Given Destiny’s concerns about attacks on democracy, Morgan presumed that Destiny would take issue with the assassination attempt on a former president. Morgan then asked his guest if he would condemn the recent attack on Trump.

Destiny said he would not "get on his knees" and beg for sympathy when Morgan again asked him to condemn the assassination attempt.

"No, I won’t. No, I won’t. Absolutely not. Absolutely not," Destiny said while shaking his head.

"You can’t do that? You see, so why the h---, frankly Destiny, why the h--- should we listen to a word you have to say?" Morgan replied.

Destiny has been banned on the live-streaming platform Kick in the wake of his posts and comments. He has also been temporarily demonetized on X.

X owner Elon Musk tweeted on July 14 that the streamer's tweets were "not appropriate content for advertisers."

Destiny did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.