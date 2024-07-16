Americans react to the assassination attempt on Trump: 'Our country is in a terribly sad state'

The attempted assassination of President Trump shocked Americans on both sides of the aisle, with many seeing the close call as a time to reflect on the state of the nation and turn down the temperature of political rhetoric.

Fox News Digital spoke to Americans in New York City, Detroit, Mich., Washington, D.C., and Milwaukee, Wis., about their reaction to what happened, the way Trump handled the moment while under fire and their predictions about what the failed assassination means for the country.

Tom in Milwaukee told Fox News Digital that it is "really, really a sad thing" that the country has gotten to the point where somebody has to take a shot at the former president" and while he said he won't be voting for Trump in November, he was sorry to see it happen and would keep the former president in his prayers.

"I hope that the Republicans have a great convention here," he said of the Republican National Convention taking place in Milwaukee this week. He also noted Trump had indicated he would be taking a softer tone in his political rhetoric, "which we should all follow."

John from Milwaukee also described the weekend's assassination attempt by 20-year-old Pennsylvania native Thomas Matthew Crooks as a sad moment where violence came to fruition based on the way Trump has been discussed since 2015.

"A lot of the rhetoric that has been pushed out there and some people are reacting to it," he said. "It is not surprising, but it is a sad moment."

"I thought he handled it well," he added of Trump's defiant reaction. "I have to give him credit for the wherewithal with the showmanship that he has and also that he wanted to let his supporters know that he was OK, but also taking advantage of the moment, to capitalize on the moment as well."

John said Americans should use the situation to take a closer look at what needs to happen in a democracy where "we decide what we want or don't want as a people by voting and not by violence."

Luke from New York City described it as a "very sad" and "very tragic" situation that people in the country are acting out violently over politics.

"It's absolutely terrible that our country is so divided," he said. "I'm not a Trump supporter, I'm not a Republican, I'm on the far, far left. But despite that, of course, violence is always terrible."

"Our country is in a terribly sad state," he added. "It's embarrassing to be an American right now, to be honest with you."

Aaron from Birmingham, Mich., told Fox News Digital that unfortunately the attempt on Trump's life is a reflection of the times.

"We have mentally ill people, we have people who are ramped up because of all the rhetoric [around Trump]," he said. "When you call Trump Hitler dozens or hundreds of times, to a lot of people, it would seem logical to get rid of somebody like Hitler before he does all this damage."

"You have people like this gunman who actually bought into the rhetoric that they get from the left," he added.

But Aaron called it inspiring to see a 78-year-old man with blood coming down his face, falling to the ground, getting up and then pumping his fist at the crowd, demonstrating his fight, passion and love of country.

"I was just taken aback, I was inspired, and I thought, this is the leader that we need right now," he said.

Jan, from outside Philadelphia, told Fox News Digital in Washington, D.C., that the incident was shocking in a way, but it also wasn't once she considered the "animosity" that she said has been "stirred up" by the press and politicians in recent years.

"It was sobering and frightening and very sad," she said. "I was relieved for him, I was proud of him, he has amazing reflexes and amazing courage, he is a warrior. He has taken so much abuse in order to try to lead this nation."

"This is not how we solve problems, but he made the best of a terrible situation," which she said gives insight into Trump's character. "I think he was guarded by angels, I really do," she added.

Brianna from Detroit said that because of advanced technology, her perception of reality has been extremely distorted, so when she saw the news on the internet, she didn't believe it at first.

"I think it is insane, unpredictable, it shook up the world," she said. "I can't believe it, I am shocked, astonished."

Olivia from New York City said she also thought the news was fake until she saw photos of the event.

"I saw the picture, and I was like, of course, the most patriotic photo of all time was just taken of this man, like class act," she said. "But yeah, it seemed like a total satire. Once again, no clue, no clue this was even real. But here we are and it's real."

Dimitri from New York City said he initially did believe that the shooting was real, but once he saw videos of what happened, the shock set in. He said the photo of Trump with his fist in the air and the flag in the background was "excellent."

"I think it's certainly kind of made a martyr of him," he said. "He has a very strong talking point, even though I think they ended up finding that the shooter was a registered Republican, I think even still, it'll play into a narrative of violence against him and whatnot that will help him in the election."

Chris from California told Fox News Digital in New York City that the reaction by Trump was exactly what he would expect from the former president.

"I think it was definitely like a photo op with the American flag in the background," he said. But he called out Trump for not showing the same enthusiasm for "trying to pass these laws that prevent things like this from happening."

"It's really hard for me to feel bad for him when he's constantly out there supporting the NRA and supporting these pro-gun laws," Chris said. But, "I think a lot of people definitely felt more sympathy for him," he added.

Kevin from Philadelphia said he was "very sad" to see an attempt on Trump's life but described his reaction as remarkable.

"I know if I got shot, the last thing I'd be doing would be standing up with my fist in the air. That's a pretty amazing reaction," he said.

Kendall Tietz and Nikolas Lanum reported from New York City; Joshua Q. Nelson reported from Detroit, Michigan, Kira Maurone reported from Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Gabriel Hays reported from Washington D.C.