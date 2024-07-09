'Tricky': Blue city voters weigh in on Biden's promise to stay in presidential race

President Biden may be adamant that the "average voter" wants him to stay in the race, but many blue city residents say it's not that straightforward.

"What we need is change," Nicholas told Fox News Digital in New York City, adding that voters shouldn't have to "settle" for a lackluster candidate. When pressed though, the Boston resident admitted that he would vote for Biden if it comes down to it.

"But it wouldn't be an easy vote," he said.

Cedric in Detroit disagreed, saying Americans "should choose somebody else if [Biden] keeps running."

BIDEN TELLS CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRATS CALLS FOR HIM TO DROP OUT ‘ONLY HELPS TRUMP AND HURTS US’

Biden has been on a mission to prove he still has the acuity and stamina to lead the nation after his bumpy debate performance against former President Trump. He called into MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday and declared that the "average voter" still wants him in the Oval Office.

"The bottom line here is that we’re not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere," Biden told hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

But a recent CBS poll found 72% of surveyed voters feel Biden does not have the mental and cognitive health required to serve as president. That number was 65% in early June, before the presidential debate.

Voters were split in Democratic strongholds like New York City, where Biden trounced Trump in four of the five boroughs in 2020. In Manhattan, he dominated with nearly 87% of the vote.

Francisca from Brooklyn said the question of whether Biden should stay in the race is "tricky."

"There's not enough time to really introduce a different candidate," she said. "So it might be better for the Democrats to keep him despite that he's kind of old-ish and losing focus sometimes."

Stefano from Long Island said Biden's debate performance was "worrying" and "a bit incoherent." But he and other Democrats told Fox News Digital they're still more likely to vote for Biden come November.

"The alternative is an a--hole that we really can't afford to have in office," Deinabo from the Bronx said. "It's as simple as that."

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Deinabo acknowledged concerns about Biden's mental state, especially after his "bad debate."

"He has a strong vice president behind him. If he should choose to exit the race and, let's say, transfer his delegates to Kamala Harris, I stand behind that," he said.

Nicholas said a hypothetical Harris presidency would foster "continuity."

"Just because she has been his vice president for the past four years, and she is aware of the plan that they could have created together for what they want for the country," he said. "So I think that she would be a good option for the race if he were to drop out."

Matthew from Philadelphia said Harris could face an uphill battle if she were to replace Biden on the ballot.

"America's race problems aren't completely solved," he said while in New York City. "Her being a Black woman, that's going to be a struggle."

TRUMP GETS BOOST IN POST DEBATE POLLS AFTER BIDEN'S BOTCHED PERFORMANCE

Others were less enthusiastic about the prospect of Vice President Harris replacing Biden.

"I don't think she's qualified," Leon said in Chino Hills, California. He pointed to Harris' rhetoric during the 2020 riots and other events when "people's emotions were really high and there was a lot of violence and things happening that were just really destructive to the communities."

Chino Hills is located in San Bernardino County, where Biden beat Trump by more than 10% in 2020.

Knox from Port Huron, Michigan, said he wasn't confident in the vice president's ability to run the country.

"There's nobody that speaks to me as being a good candidate at this point, unfortunately," he said.

Kayla from Detroit said she's not voting regardless of whether Biden stays in the race.

"I don't think it makes a difference in our life, really, what they do," she said. "If you want to change your community, vote for the state council, the city council, go to your neighborhood things and figure that out. The president thing, it doesn't matter. They're playing a game on us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All the turmoil could benefit Republicans, Trump supporters said.

"[Biden] should pass the torch because he's not there anymore," Ricky from Upland, California, said. "But at the same time, I would like him to stay because… if he stays, Trump's going to win."

Click here for more from voters.