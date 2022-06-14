Pennsylvania lawmakers move to impeach liberal Philly DA Krasner: 'He's completely lost his mind'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania state lawmakers are moving to impeach Philadelphia's far-left District Attorney Larry Krasner as the crime surge continues to plague city streets.

Republican State Representatives Tim O'Neal, Josh Kail, and Torren Ecker detailed the effort to oust Krasner, and why they are confident the move will garner bipartisan support.

"We want to highlight the dereliction of duty that we've seen from this district attorney," Kail told "Fox & Friends First" co-host Todd Piro. "Lives have been lost, property has been destroyed, and really families have been crushed. Enough is enough. And we need to do something, and we need to get back to the basics in this commonwealth and in this nation."

"Really, we need to get back to law and order," he continued. "Chaos has had too much of a reign in Philadelphia, and it's time to stop it."

The lawmakers introduced the articles of impeachment on Monday, which Krasner called "unconstitutional."

"It certainly isn't an easy process, and it's an extraordinary step," O'Neal said. "But we're confident that this is going to be a bipartisan effort. Larry Krasner's failures as a district attorney in Philadelphia are well known and very public."

The trio's effort comes shortly after San Francisco voters successfully recalled former DA Chesa Boudin with 61% of voters wanting him out. He was facing scrutiny over the city's exploding homeless population and rampant rise in violent crime.

"He's completely lost his mind," Ecker said. "The people of the city aren't backing him. Former leaders of the city, current leaders of the city, have called for… him to step in and start prosecuting crimes."

Violent crime had increased almost 5% from 2021 in the City of Brotherly Love as of May, according to Fox News Digital. Meanwhile, murder had decreased 15% in comparison to last year.