Liberal Philadelphia DA Krasner's policies are 'getting people killed': Retired police officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia is recovering from a reported 10 shootings over the weekend, including one mass shooting that resulted in three deaths and 12 injuries. Residents are now warning Americans that the city is not safe.

"Do not come to Philadelphia," retired police officer Nick Gerace said Monday on "Fox & Friends First." "You’re not safe."

Authorities reported there were multiple shooters involved in the violence that broke out on South Street Saturday night.

Gerace directed blame at liberal District Attorney Larry Krasner.

PHILADELPHIA DA KRASNER SAYS CITY DOES NOT ‘HAVE A CRISIS OF CRIME’ DESPITE RECORD HOMICIDES

"Anywhere you have a progressive district attorney, crime rates are soaring," he told co-host Carley Shimkus. "Philadelphia’s out of control."

Gerace said Krasner’s policies are emboldening criminals who know they will be released with low or no bail or that charges will be dropped entirely.

"He’s an absolute disgrace. His policies are getting people killed," he said.

"These criminals are so emboldened to act in such a crowded area and such a popular destination. There were a gaggle of police officers in full uniform 15 yards away," he said of the mass shooting.

Gerace said the rise in crime is not only hurting Philadelphia residents but businesses and tourism as well.

Rosalind Pichardo, who lost her brother to Philadelphia's gun violence 2012, has turned to advocacy and activism, calling for new legislation and heightened gun restrictions.

Pichardo founded Operation Save Our City, which seeks to combat the crime crisis and offers support for victims of gun violence. Her latest project, Operation Stop the Bleed, aims to help the community co-exist with criminals and gun violence.

PHILADELPHIA DA KRASNER BLAMES MASS SHOOTING ON ‘NRA LOBBYISTS,' IGNORES OWN RECORD ON ILLEGAL GUN CRIME

"We're just trying everything that we can until legislation can get control of how people are getting access to these firearms and how easy it is to get access," Pichardo said on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

Pichardo also noted that DA Krasner’s move to free criminals is contributing to the violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The system is definitely broken and needs to be fixed on a lot of different fronts," she said.