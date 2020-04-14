Pence says FDA expected to OK coronavirus antibody test 'in a matter of days'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News' Laura Ingraham in an exclusive interview airing Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is very close to approving a viable antibody test that will help determine an individual's immunity to the coronavirus.

WATCH LAURA INGRAHAM'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE ON 'THE INGRAHAM ANGLE' AT 10 P.M. ET ON FOX NEWS CHANNEL

"We expect the FDA to approve a new antibody test in a matter of days," Pence said. "And if approved, [we] could literally create more than 20 million new tests a month ... that’ll be a test that will tell you whether you have had the coronavirus in the past and whether you might in fact be immune to it going forward."

The vice president also called on Congress to approve an additional $250 billion for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, a fund to help small businesses that have been affected by state restrictions meant to combat the spread of the virus. Last week, Senate Democrats blocked an attempt by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to pass such a measure by unanimous consent.

THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, STATE-BY-STATE

"Remember, Congress can act by what’s called unanimous consent," Pence said, " ... Congress can act by a voice vote, and we’re encouraging them to do that even without having to come back to Washington, D.C."

Pence also discussed the effect of the coronavirus shutdowns on the mental health of millions of Americans after Ingraham mentioned "social isolation, depression, potential drug abuse, spousal abuse and suicidal thoughts" as potential fallout from the restrictions.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"President Trump has said this [reopening the U.S.] is clearly going to be the biggest decision of his life," Pence said. "He understands that it’s not just a matter of looking at health data [but] it’s a matter of looking at what’s in the interest of our economy [and] what’s in the interest, as you rightly apprehend, the emotional and psychological impact on Americans."