Pelosi calls on Trump's family, Republican Party to stage an 'intervention' for him: 'A cult to a thug'

Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called former President Trump an "imposter" in an interview on Thursday and asked that someone stage an "intervention" for him.

"He knows he's wacky," Pelosi told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell. "He knows he's an imposter."

"But I do wish there would be an intervention from his family, assuming they love him beyond the resources … that they would intervene," she said, adding that she also hoped that the "Republican Party would have an intervention."

PELOSI SAYS IT'S 'WRONG' TO INVITE ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU TO SPEAK TO CONGRESS: 'VERY SAD'

Trump took part in a series of meetings with Republicans on several issues, including abortion and his legal challenges, on Thursday. According to several GOP senators , a discussion on ending taxes on servers' tips was also proposed, highlighting the former president's attempts to focus on the economy ahead of the November election.

"They have become a cult to a thug," she said about the visit. "And that is really a tragedy."

Trump's meetings come as he continues to campaign for re-election and just weeks before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

PELOSI REBUKED TO HER FACE DURING OXFORD DEBATE AFTER CONDEMNING AMERICANS CLOUDED BY 'GUNS, GAYS, GOD'

Pelosi also called Trump's meetings a return "to the scene of the crime." She repeatedly referenced the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

"We cannot let this be whitewashed," Pelosi said during the MSNBC interview.

Trump has said the former speaker "is responsible for Jan. 6" during a 2023 interview.

"Nancy Pelosi was in charge of security. She turned down 10,000 soldiers," he told NBC’s "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club at the time. "If she didn’t turn down the soldiers, you wouldn’t have had Jan. 6."

During her MSNBC interview, Pelosi called the former president "a master of projection."

"Everything he says about somebody else, whether it's a judge in the courtroom, a witness, a juror, a member of Congress, a woman, an opponent in an election — everything he says is a projection of his own shortcomings," she said.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Julia Johnson contributed to this report.