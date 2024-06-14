Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Pelosi calls on Trump's family, Republican Party to stage an 'intervention' for him: 'A cult to a thug'

Trump met with members of the House and Senate on Thursday

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Pelosi calls on Trump's family, Republican Party to stage an 'intervention' for Trump: 'A cult to a thug' Video

Pelosi calls on Trump's family, Republican Party to stage an 'intervention' for Trump: 'A cult to a thug'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called former President Trump an "imposter" and asked that someone stage an "intervention" for Trump in an interview Thursday.

Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called former President Trump an "imposter" in an interview on Thursday and asked that someone stage an "intervention" for him.

"He knows he's wacky," Pelosi told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell. "He knows he's an imposter." 

"But I do wish there would be an intervention from his family, assuming they love him beyond the resources … that they would intervene," she said, adding that she also hoped that the "Republican Party would have an intervention." 

PELOSI SAYS IT'S 'WRONG' TO INVITE ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU TO SPEAK TO CONGRESS: 'VERY SAD'

Nancy Pelosi on MSNBC

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called former President Trump an "impostor" in an interview Thursday and asked that someone stage an "intervention" for him. (MSNBC)

Trump took part in a series of meetings with Republicans on several issues, including abortion and his legal challenges, on Thursday. According to several GOP senators, a discussion on ending taxes on servers' tips was also proposed, highlighting the former president's attempts to focus on the economy ahead of the November election. 

"They have become a cult to a thug," she said about the visit. "And that is really a tragedy." 

Trump's meetings come as he continues to campaign for re-election and just weeks before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

PELOSI REBUKED TO HER FACE DURING OXFORD DEBATE AFTER CONDEMNING AMERICANS CLOUDED BY 'GUNS, GAYS, GOD'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi called Trump's meeting with members of Congress a return "to the scene of the crime." (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Pelosi also called Trump's meetings a return "to the scene of the crime." She repeatedly referenced the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

"We cannot let this be whitewashed," Pelosi said during the MSNBC interview.

Trump has said the former speaker "is responsible for Jan. 6" during a 2023 interview. 

"Nancy Pelosi was in charge of security. She turned down 10,000 soldiers," he told NBC’s "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club at the time. "If she didn’t turn down the soldiers, you wouldn’t have had Jan. 6."

During her MSNBC interview, Pelosi called the former president "a master of projection."

"Everything he says about somebody else, whether it's a judge in the courtroom, a witness, a juror, a member of Congress, a woman, an opponent in an election — everything he says is a projection of his own shortcomings," she said.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Julia Johnson contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.