Paula Deen salutes Memorial Day with a southern-style picnic

Southern cuisine queen Paula Deen brings viewers a picnic treat on the latest episode of "At Home," serving up a quartet of delicious dishes sure to make everyone's picnic time with family extra special.

Deen's Memorial Day episode kicked off at her Savannah, Georgia home where she invited everyone to join her in the kitchen.

She began making pimento cheese sandwiches by shredding cheese and onions, folding in mayonnaise and adding black pepper, pimentos, garlic powder, dry mustard and Worcester sauce.

Deen topped off the mixture with lemon juice and her signature hot sauce before assembling the sandwiches and moving along to her famous fried chicken complete with eggs, hot sauce, and a jumble of spices.

After frying the battered chicken in peanut oil, Deen transferred each piece to a brown paper bag to absorb excess fat and oil, citing the move as something she took from her mother's and grandmother's examples.

Adding to her southern-style dish lineup, Deen began to construct her 7-layer salad, complete with a special sweet dressing, and added each to special jars to serve at her family picnic.



To add a sweet element to her mostly savory lineup, Deen included a special recipe for her signature banana pudding – a hit everywhere she goes.



"I don't care if I'm in California, or I'm in New Jersey, somebody is going to come up to me at some point and say ‘I love ’Not your mama's banana pudding.'' I have to say, it is the best non-cooked banana pudding I have ever eaten," she said.

The no-bake dish is complete a custard made with pre-packaged instant vanilla pudding, milk, cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream and sugar and headed off with bananas and Chessmen cookies.