Southern sweet tea air fried chicken for a crispy, flavorful dinner

Craving fried chicken? Make it this air fryer version that is flavorful yet suitable for a variety of dietary restrictions.

"Just because you’re living with food allergies or intolerances doesn’t mean you have to miss out on Game Day treats," says Traci Weintraub of Gracefully Fed. "At Gracefully Fed, my goal is to remind people that they can have both. You can enjoy the food you crave, while also nourishing your body in the way that’s best for you. This recipe is dairy-free and gluten-free, but just as delicious [as traditional fried chicken]."

Weintraub likes to pair the dish with her coleslaw, "which balances the chicken wonderfully." Get the recipe below.

Southern Sweet Tea Air Fried Chicken by Traci Weintraub of Gracefully Fed

Makes 7-8 servings

Prep Time: 4 hours and 15 minutes (includes marinade time)

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken, (you can have it butchered for you at Whole Foods into pieces, or at grocer of choice, or you can do it yourself)

For Tea Brine

4 quarts of water

8 small black tea bags

2 lemons

1 cup coconut sugar

½ cup salt

1 cinnamon stick

5 bay leaves

2 tbsp black pepper

10 cloves garlic, smashed

2 cups onion

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp chicken bouillon

1 quart ice

For Chicken Flour

4 cups gluten-free flour

2 Tbsp salt

1 Tbsp pepper

½ tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp oregano

2 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp thyme

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp onion powder

2 tsp chili powder

½ tsp coriander

Instructions:

1. Add all the ingredients for the tea brine into a six-quart container, except for the water and ice

2. Boil the water in a separate pan, and then pour into the six-quart container

3. Add the ice on top of the water

4. Let cool off in the fridge for 10 minutes

5. Mix all the ingredients for the Chicken Flour together in a large bowl

6. Add the chicken pieces to the Tea Brine and marinate for 2-4 hours (4 hours is optimal, do not marinate for more than 24 hours)

7. Remove the chicken from the marinade and flour it. Then allow the pieces to sit for 15 minutes.

8. Fry the chicken in the air-fryer for 45 minutes at 350 ℉

