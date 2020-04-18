Hollywood actor Patton Oswalt mocks protesters seeking to reopen economy: 'Open Fuddruckers!'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Actor Patton Oswalt -- who is reportedly worth millions -- attacked protesters on Saturday, arguing that they were needlessly whining about state restrictions impacting the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Anne Frank spent 2 years hiding in an attic and we’ve been home for just over a month with Netflix, food delivery & video games and there are people risking viral death by storming state capital buildings & screaming, 'Open Fuddruckers!'" he tweeted.

His comments came amid widespread calls for states to reopen their economies by removing restrictions related to the coronavirus. Social distancing and guidance surrounding "essential" activities have made it more difficult for businesses to stay open. While it's unclear what the full economic impact will be, at least 22 million people -- more than 13 percent of the workforce -- have filed unemployment claims in recent weeks.

Oswalt has an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to multiple reports. His tweet received mixed reactions, as some indicated he wasn't considering the impact on people's finances.

Governors eager to rescue their economies and feeling heat from President Trump are moving to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus, even as new hot spots emerge and experts warn that moving too fast could prove disastrous.

Public health experts similarly have warned that an easing of the shutdowns must be accompanied by wider testing and tracing of infected people to keep the virus from coming back with a vengeance.

President Trump has maintained, however, that the solution to the coronavirus could be worse than the problem itself. On Friday, via Twitter, he urged state governments to "liberate" their people from restrictions that have impacted economic activity.

As the country grapples with massive job losses induced by the restrictions, rallies have taken place in several major states, including Ohio, New York, Kentucky and North Carolina. Attendees wore "Make America Great Again" hats and waved Trump flags, reflecting the president's advocacy on the issue.

On Thursday, the president rolled out a series of guidelines intended to help states reopen their economies after weeks of social distancing and other precautions.

He has also urged Congress to pass financial relief for businesses during the pandemic.

He specifically blamed congressional Democrats for job losses, arguing that they failed to pass needed economic relief in response to the crisis.

"Today people started losing their jobs because of Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, who should immediately come back to Washington and approve legislation to help families in America. End your ENDLESS VACATION!" Trump tweeted. On Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., argued that the relief package needed to be altered and should include protections for state and local government employees.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee fired back at the president with an incendiary statement, accusing Trump of "fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies."

"The president’s statements this morning encourage illegal and dangerous acts. He is putting millions of people in danger of contracting COVID-19," Inslee said. "His unhinged rantings and calls for people to 'liberate' states could also lead to violence. We’ve seen it before."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.