Parents of slain Capitol Hill intern tearfully thank Pirro after teen suspects' arrests

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro had an emotional conversation on "The Story" with the parents of 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a Capitol Hill intern shot and killed in Washington D.C., in June on ‘The Story.’

"Judge Pirro, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. And if I ever meet you, I want to give you a big hug," Eric’s father, Robert, said.

Pirro emphasized that her fight for justice for their son is not over.

"My heart goes out to you," Pirro said. "The fight's not over yet. We've got a prosecution, and we've got a long time of connecting going forward to get you justice. And we will get you justice."

Pirro underlined that Tamara and Robert’s heartbreaking loss reflects a deeper crime problem in the city.

"These are innocent families who were torn apart because of these lax laws that allow these kids with guns in D.C.," Pirro said.

Two 17-year-old suspects have been arrested and charged in Tarpinian-Jachym’s death, both of whom have "violent histories," authorities said. Investigators are searching for a third suspect who remains at large.

"We are looking for him right now as we speak," Pirro said. "He will not get away. We will have him in custody. We have no doubt about that."

Even though they are juveniles, Pirro confirmed the teens will be charged with first-degree murder.

Eric’s mother, Tamara, described the pain of discovering what happened to her son.

"It was a shock, we heard for the first time from your news conference what exactly happened with Eric," said Eric’s mother Tamara said to Pirro in a tearful exchange.

Eric was shot four times, Pirro noted, though the investigation found 79 rounds scattered across the scene.

Tamara expressed gratitude for law enforcement, including detectives, victim advocates and Pirro, who "did their jobs." She said she hopes other homicide victims will also see justice.

"It's not fun to be in this club," Tamara lamented. "And my heart goes out to all the other families who have lost children to senseless homicide."

The grieving mother pleaded for safety to transcend politics, underlining the importance of crime prevention, "Let’s make all of America’s cities safer," she said. "What is worth our material things? Our families, it's not worth it if people are not safe in America, the greatest country in the world."

"And please, this isn't political," she added. "It's a safety issue. For everybody, for every person across America, no matter where you live or where you visit. So, let's all come together."

In a poignant moment, Eric’s parents recalled a personal sign they connected to their late son while watching Pirro's Thursday interview on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Yesterday, Judge Janine, you were wearing an orange dress on TV," Tamara recalled. "And I showed it to Bob. I go, look it, judge is wearing an orange dress and what did you say, Bob?"

"Something good's going to happen," Robert recounted. "That was Eric's favorite color."

The next morning, the alleged killers of their son were taken into custody.

"Eric is looking down," Tamara reflected. "That was a sign."