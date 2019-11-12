Fox Nation 'Deep Dive' panel debates: Should Trump intervene when troops are prosecuted for battlefield behavior?

President Donald Trump has sparked a new debate over how the United States treats its fighters when they are prosecuted for decisions made on the battlefield.

On Fox Nation's, "Deep Dive," Wall Street Journal editorial page assistant editor James Freeman spoke to a panel of military veterans and a legal expert who argued the president should use his power to intervene in some of these cases.

Last week, Fox News' Pete Hegseth reported that the President was set to take "imminent action" in the cases of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and Army Green Beret Maj. Mathew Golsteyn.

In October, the President tweeted, "The case of Major Mathew Golsteyn is now under review at the White House. Mathew is a highly decorated Green Beret who is being tried for killing a Taliban bombmaker. We train our boys to be killing machines, then prosecute them when they kill!"

Gallagher was acquitted in July of the murder of an Islamic State (ISIS) member in Iraq and the attempted murder of Iraqi civilians, though he was convicted on one count of taking a photo with the ISIS fighter's body.

In August 2013, Lorance was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder after ordering his men to fire on a group of three men in Afghanistan, killing two of them. He is serving a 19-year sentence.

Evan Hafer, a former Green Beret and co-founder of the veteran-run company Black Rifle Coffee, suggested that presidential pardons are appropriate because more must be done to support troops who have carried "the burden and the psychological and physical weight" of the global war on terror for "over almost two decades now."

"The real issue here is the lack of responsibility from Congress, Senate and the chain of command to make sure that the men and women of our services have a healthy transition -- not only a transition, it starts within service," he continued. "You cannot continue to deploy tens, if not hundreds of times for some of these guys. I know some of these guys, they're 50, 60-years old now. They've been at war their entire adult lives. They entered a combat zone at the age of 18. And they're still not done carrying the work of this country."

"The soldier didn't start the war, right?" he continued. "The Green Beret didn't start the war. He killed a bomb maker. He was convicted. But the real questions people should be asking is what led into that decision? How is the command taking responsibility? How is the country and Congress taking responsibility for the weight and the psychological and physical effects of this war? Everybody should be asking themselves that question, not whether or not one individual made a mistake."

Former Army Ranger Mat Best agreed with that sentiment, saying: "Did we all forget these are the guys right now strapping on night vision to go out and hunt the worst enemies of America right now? That's what they're doing ... If we're willing to send them to war, we better be willing to support them through that and postwar 100 percent."

Freeman remarked that Hafer and Best seem to be expressing the President's position, which Freeman interprets to be, "we need to understand these enormous sacrifices these guys are making. We can't make unreasonable demands of them in a courtroom after we've just made ... incredible demands of them on the battlefield."

"These are the most ethical, driven men in the United States, men and women in a lot of these cases," added Hafer. "They're doing the hardest job and they're doing it for years after years after years."

"You have to look at it with that lens," said David Schoen, who is a federal criminal defense and civil rights lawyer. "They are dealing with evil every day ... These are not just ordinary people walking down the street who decided to commit a crime. They're people under the gun all the time with that kind of real-life pressure every day. They're reacting to the best of their ability, the way that their training trains them. That's not something ordinarily that should be dealt with through the criminal law."

