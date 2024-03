Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The convictions of school shooter Ethan Crumbley's parents could result in charges against parents who are aware their children are involved in violent gangs or drug dealing, according to a former prosecutor.

"This really opens up a Pandora's box of potential liability for parents going forward, depending on how far prosecutors seek to do this," former California prosecutor Steve Baric told Fox News.

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Jennifer and James Crumbley's then-15-year-old son shot and killed four Oxford High School students and wounded seven others on Nov. 30, 2021, but prosecutors argued the parents could have prevented the massacre. In separate cases, juries found each Michigan parent guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in their respective trials in February and March — unprecedented rulings in the U.S.

Prosecutors said the Crumbley parents, who bought a firearm for their son, failed to secure the weapon and address their son's mental health. Neither parent was aware of the severity of Ethan's mental health and couldn't help him as a result, James' sister Karen Crumbley and Jennifer argued.

MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER ETHAN CRUMBLEY'S FATHER CALLS HIM ‘PERFECT KID’ IN INTERVIEW WITH POLICE

"I think the implication of this case going forward is multifaceted," Baric said. "It's a case of ‘you had better be careful what you wish for.’"

Baric, who has prosecuted and tried more than 200 cases over 12 years, including gang-related homicides and involuntary manslaughter cases, said prosecutors could "feel pressured" to charge parents in future school shootings. But he added that the Crumbley convictions could have broader implications.

MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER'S MOTHER JENNIFER CRUMBLEY CALLED SON AN ‘OOPSIE BABY,' WITNESS SAYS

"With the fentanyl crisis that's going on, if you could show that a parent knew that their minor child was engaged in trafficking of drugs … and someone were to die as a result of that, there could be future prosecutions in those types of cases," Baric said.

"Traditionally, crimes require that I engage in a criminal act. I have the intent to do the criminal act," he continued. "Is this a direction that we want to go?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mass shootings have escalated nationwide, with over 600 every year since 2020 compared to 414 in 2019 and 335 the year prior, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Schools have also become a target for gun violence, with 348 school shootings in 2023, a significant uptick from 116 in 2020, according to David Riedman's K-12 School Shooting Database.

"People are very upset about these school shootings, and they feel helpless," Baric said. "They feel like no one's doing anything about it."

He questioned whether convicting parents for their children's crimes was "just."

How far are we willing to take this?" Baric asked.