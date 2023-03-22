Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Outrage brewing over plans for China-linked battery company in Michigan: 'Don’t want CCP in our small town'

Gotion High tech-Co. is based in Hefei, China

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
close
We don't want the arm of the Chinese Communist Party in Michigan: Tudor Dixon Video

We don't want the arm of the Chinese Communist Party in Michigan: Tudor Dixon

Former GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon reacts to reports Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved a $715 million dollar deal to fund a Chinese battery plant in the state on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon blasted Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday for moving forward with plans to allow $715 million dollars of taxpayer money to fund a Chinese Communist Party-linked business in the state.

Gotion High tech-Co., a battery company based in Hefei, China, announced its plans last year for a roughly $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Big Rapids, Mich. that would bring an estimated 2,350 jobs to the state, according to a press release from Whitmer’s office.

Dixon, however, said a CCP-linked business shouldn’t be allowed to operate in the state and called out Whitmer for allowing the company to come to Michigan. 

BIPARTISAN GROUP OF SENATORS PUSHES TO BAN CHINA FROM BUYING US FARMLAND

Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, right.

Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, right. (Erin Kirkland/Bloomberg, Nic Antaya/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"In the company by-laws that are on the company website, it clearly states that when they get to Michigan, they have to have a CCP organization on site, a Chinese Communist Party organization on site, a propaganda arm of the CCP, right in the center of the country in Michigan," she explained on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Dixon added that the battery plant was "nowhere near" any of the state’s major automobile manufacturers and questioned what the company would be doing. She claimed Gotion was also bringing in 250-300 Chinese nationals who would be filling some of the jobs and would be staying at a local university. 

"These are not going to be American jobs. They're bringing Chinese nationals in to take these jobs. And they will be housed at the local university where the local university has just so happened to be telling people ‘this is such a good idea, you have to have this corporation here,’" she told host Tucker Carlson.  

Why is China buying American farmland? Video

More than 100 residents of Green Charter Township and Big Rapids in rural Mecosta County, Michigan, showed up to a March 14 board meeting to voice concerns over the presence of the Chinese-owned company. 

"The thing that drives me the most crazy about this is that this is a Chinese-owned company. A Chinese-owned company is a communist company. Why would you bring a communist company to Big Rapids, Michigan, when we have troops mobilizing right now to fight China?" one resident, who identified himself as an Iraq War veteran, told the town's board members.

Gotion put the planned construction in Big Rapids on hold in February after the town board unanimously voted days earlier to request a federal review for any potential national security risks associated with having a Chinese-owned company in the area, according to a report by The Detroit News.

Local community members gather at a Green Charter Township board meeting on March 14, 2023 to express their anger over plans for a Chinese-owned company to construct a battery plant in the area.

Local community members gather at a Green Charter Township board meeting on March 14, 2023 to express their anger over plans for a Chinese-owned company to construct a battery plant in the area. (Esteban Clark-Braendle)

Dixon shared the whole thing seems "suspect."

 "Now you have the community rising up. So, Big Rapids actually said, ‘You know what, we don't want this in our town. We don't… we want this to move out.’ Goshen said, ‘We're going to move to the town next door,’" she stated.

"They're still pushing. You still see local people coming up and saying, this does not make sense for us. We don't want the arm of the Chinese Communist Party right here in our small town."

She added that the company would have "a lot of opportunity to spy on the United States" since they would be "right in the center of the country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gotion announced the plant was "not a done deal," citing the pushback from local residents. Green Charter Township will hold another meeting April 5 with the proposed plant on the agenda. 

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report

 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.