Spotify moving on from Obamas, paying Joe Rogan millions proves ‘it doesn’t often pay to be woke’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Spotify potentially ditching the Obamas could signal a major change in the industry as content providers realize that left-wing talking points don’t pay the bills, conservative critics claim.

Higher Ground, the production company run by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, did not receive an offer from Spotify as its current deal expires this year, Bloomberg News reported this week. "The Swedish streaming giant declined to make an offer, according to three sources familiar with the discussions," the report said of Spotify -- the same platform that reportedly pays podcasting giant Joe Rogan "at least" $200 million.

SPOTIFY’S DEAL WITH JOE ROGAN IS REPORTEDLY WORTH ‘AT LEAST’ $200 MILLION ‘WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF MORE

Conservative radio host Jason Rantz feels the Obamas provided typical left-wing content, while Rogan earns his money by attracting a massive audience because he goes against the mainstream narrative.

"It doesn’t often pay to be woke — not in the long term. The wokest consumers will turn on you the second you stray away from their fringe views in any way. Joe Rogan’s audience is loyal because they tend to be more open-minded to views they disagree with," Rantz told Fox News Digital.

"And Rogan fans are being served in ways that Obama can’t provide. Want left-wing talking points? Go to Obama—or MSNBC, CNN, NYT, WaPo," Rantz continued. "Rogan provides content you’re not getting everywhere else."

Radio host Tim Young agrees and feels the "tide is clearly turning" if a major streaming platform is keeping the controversial "Joe Rogan Experience" namesake but showing the Obamas the door.

SPOTIFY DECLINES TO RENEW OBAMAS PODCAST CONTRACT: REPORT

"It's not a conservative v. liberal thing either, because Joe Rogan is simply a free thinker who asks questions and has thorough interviews -- the Obamas are there to merely push propaganda," Young told Fox News Digital.

"Numbers don't lie, people are tired of leftist propaganda and don't want to pay for it with their time or money," Young said. "That’s what I think is behind this move. First CNN+, now the Obamas... the tide surely seems to be turning, as more and more consumers speak with their money."

Breaking Points co-host and podcaster Saagar Enjeti also compared Spotify moving on from the Obamas with CNN’s streaming service shuttering after less than one month.

"The failure of CNN+ and lapsing of Obama Spotify contract are related. Sh---y establishment content previously forcefed to us in cable monopoly era simply cannot compete in the free market of streaming," Enjeti tweeted. "The revolution has just begun."

Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN'S ALL-OUT WAR WITH JOE ROGAN

While the Obamas are likely to land with a different streaming platform, some feel their podcasts won’t resonate because they simply aren’t dedicated to making sure it succeeds.

"The Obamas will commit to appear on only eight podcast episodes each under a new deal … In contrast, Spotify's most-listened-to podcast host, Joe Rogan, released 15 episodes in March alone," Washington Free Beacon editor Phillip Caldwell wrote. "Michelle Obama released only 10 episodes of her podcast since it launched in July 2020, and the last episode came out more than a year ago. Barack Obama's podcast series, a collection of conversations with Bruce Springsteen, contained just eight episodes."

Higher Ground previously struck a deal with Spotify in 2019, releasing podcasts like "The Michelle Obama Podcast" and the Barack Obama-Bruce Springsteen program "Renegades: Born in the USA."

However, Bloomberg reported the Obamas and Spotify clashed with each other with the streaming platform hoping that the former first couple would appear more in the podcasts while the production company felt releasing its podcast only on Spotify limited its audience. The report also indicated that a hurdle the Obamas may face is their narrow commitment to each appearing in an eight-episode podcast, which "for some bidders isn’t enough of a commitment to justify a deal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Rogan has irked liberals with his rhetoric and who he allows on his popular platform. Earlier this year, CNN and other liberals came after him over so-called COVID "misinformation." Political operatives even dug up Rogan's most offensive comments in the podcast archives, including a compilation of him using the N-word out of context to further attack his character, but Spotify stood by its cash cow.

Townhall senior editor Matt Vespa predicted Spotify’s decision will result in further meltdowns.

"If Rogan speaking was enough to cause a ruckus, Spotify not wanting to keep the Obamas is ample reason to throw a tantrum again. Give it time," Vespa wrote.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Fox Business’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.