Jake Tapper predicts Gen Z 'will be a lot more conservative' thanks to failures of BLM, #MeToo

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Wednesday he believes Generation Z will be "a lot more conservative" than previous generations.

Tapper made the point during an episode of "The Reason Interview" podcast, telling Reason editor-at-large Nick Gillespie that the younger generation appears inclined to reject the progressive values they were taught in school.

"I think it is a reaction to Gen Xers and Millennials forcing on them progressive views in school," he said.

The journalist said his prediction was partly based on his own children’s "skepticism" toward liberal political ideas.

"I think Gen Z’s going to be a lot more conservative. I think that, just my experience knowing Gen Z kids — my kids and their friends, and whatever — I sense much more skepticism," he said.

"This is my general impression," Tapper added. Gillespie agreed, saying, "That was an early read of Gen Z, and then that kind of abated, but it may be what ends up happening."

Polling data has shown that young people are leaning more conservative in recent years than they were in 2020.

Data from the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) indicated young voters were more likely to identify as conservative in 2024 than in 2020.

Youths aged 18–29 were the only age group in the last election whose moderate voters preferred Trump to Harris, the data also showed.

Tapper acknowledged Trump’s support among young voters, noting that he outperformed previous Republican candidates.

"Trump did not win young voters as he constantly says he did, but he did do better with them than other previous Republicans," he said.

The anchor continued, saying it’s not just Trump’s influence on politics drawing more young people to the GOP, but also the perceived failures of progressive movements.

"I just think that it’s not just that he’s reshaping and remaking politics and normalizing things that weren’t normal ten years ago, I also think it is a reaction to the failures of progressive movements to achieve what they wanted to achieve — whether it’s Bernie Sanders, whether it’s Black Lives Matter, whether it’s #MeToo," he said.

"I think it’s COVID, a lot of progressive politics being forced down their throats in school. I think there’s a lot of stuff going on," he said.