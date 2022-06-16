Expand / Collapse search
Nigel Farage goes off on potential US Open ban for Djokovic: 'This is no longer about health'

Novak Djokovic could miss U.S. Open because he hasn't received a COVID vaccine

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Farage: This is all about government deciding how you should live Video

Farage: This is all about government deciding how you should live

Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says remaining COVID restrictions are no longer about public health.

Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage blasted the U.S. Open tennis tournament for its COVID policy that prevents Novak Djokovic from playing in the summer event because he has not been vaccinated. Farage told "Fox & Friends First" Thursday COVID restrictions are "no longer about" public health. 

NIGEL FARAGE: This is no longer about health. It's about control. It's about government deciding how you should live your life, what you should and should not do. … We all know when this virus first came into view two years ago, it was a frightening thing. We've now learned how to deal with it. We've got drugs to deal with it. And it doesn't matter how many times you are vaccinated, you can still catch COVID. As, of course, the Fauci case this morning proves. So it's about control. It's about the big state. And we really must fight back much harder against this.

This article was written by Fox News staff.