Bill Bennett on 'America's Newsroom': Kamala Harris comparing Jan. 6 to 9/11 attacks was an 'abomination'

Former Education Secretary Dr. Bill Bennett reacted Thursday on "America’s Newsroom" to Vice President Kamala Harris comparing the January 6 Capitol riot to September 11, 2001, and Pearl Harbor.

HARRIS DESCRIBES JAN. 6 ALONGSIDE PEARL HARBOR, 9/11 AS DATES THAT 'ECHO THROUGHOUT HISTORY'

Dr. BILL BENNETT: When I heard Kamala Harris first compare January 6 to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, it’s ridiculous, it’s an abomination. It shows ignorance of American history. As ugly as January 6 was it doesn’t in any way rise to the level of those events. All the more reason for teaching history and not critical race theory.

