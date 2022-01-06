Expand / Collapse search
Bill Bennett on 'America's Newsroom': Kamala Harris comparing Jan. 6 to 9/11 attacks was an 'abomination'

'All the more reason for teaching history and not critical race theory,' said Bennett

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former education secretary Dr. Bill Bennett called the comparisons ‘ridiculous’ and ‘ignorant.’

Former Education Secretary Dr. Bill Bennett reacted Thursday on "America’s Newsroom" to Vice President Kamala Harris comparing the January 6 Capitol riot to September 11, 2001, and Pearl Harbor. 

HARRIS DESCRIBES JAN. 6 ALONGSIDE PEARL HARBOR, 9/11 AS DATES THAT 'ECHO THROUGHOUT HISTORY'

Dr. BILL BENNETT: When I heard Kamala Harris first compare January 6 to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, it’s ridiculous, it’s an abomination. It shows ignorance of American history. As ugly as January 6 was it doesn’t in any way rise to the level of those events. All the more reason for teaching history and not critical race theory. 

WATCH THE FULL ‘AMERICA’S NEWSROOM' INTERVIEW BELOW

This article was written by Fox News staff.