NBC pummeled for ‘misleading’ story about ‘mass deportation’ and Usha Vance

NBC faced backlash on Friday for a story that appeared to draw a comparison to Usha Vance, the wife of Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance and mass deportation.

"Making her RNC debut, Usha Chilukuri Vance spoke with pride about her Indian immigrant parents—in front of a convention floor peppered with signs reading "Mass Deportation Now,’" the outlet wrote on X.

The tweet linked to a story that suggested her RNC speech against the backdrop of signs drew "claims of hypocrisy" and cited experts who claimed her appearance reaffirmed the GOP’s "good immigrant, bad immigrant" narrative.

The NBCNews.com story by Sakshi Venkatraman claimed that a "heavily anti-immigrant sentiment" pervaded the convention audience.

Pawan Dhingra, a professor of American studies at Amherst College, told NBC that Vance’s Indian American wife will support the Republican Party’s rhetoric that they are not anti-immigrant.

"They just want to make sure that immigrants come and ‘adapt’ to the country properly and that they don’t threaten certain ways of life," he said.

Usha grew up in San Diego. Her parents are both legal immigrants from India.

"Good thing her parents came here legally then. You don’t hate the media enough," one X user wrote.

"You’re missing the point about the call for deportations—but you already knew that," another user chimed in. "Disgraceful. Misleading what remains of your audience on purpose. Shame on you."

One X account user named Katie, who claims she is the daughter of immigrants, called the NBCNews.com headline "absurd" and accused the outlet of deliberately conflating people who are legally entering the United States and those who cross illegally.

John Bachman, an anchor at Newsmax, called the article "clickbait" and claimed "no one" is talking about deporting legal immigrants.

Usha spoke out about her upbringing during her RNC speech.

"My background is very different from JD’s. I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community, with two loving parents, both immigrants from India, and a wonderful sister," she said. "That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry, is a testament to this great country."

Usha noted that her husband has worked to accommodate her vegetarian diet and has also learned to cook Indian food for her parents.

"It’s hard to imagine a more powerful example of the American dream," she said.