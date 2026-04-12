Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

NASA chief declares America 'absolutely back' in space race, says US will beat China to the moon

China has signaled ambitions to land astronauts on the moon by 2030, setting up a new superpower rivalry in space

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
NASA plans additional crewed missions in 2027, 2028 Video

NASA plans additional crewed missions in 2027, 2028

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman discusses ambitious plans for America's future in space. He highlights building a Moon base by 2027 with uncrewed robotic landers, followed by crewed missions in 2027 and 2028, leading to future Mars missions.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top NASA official declared America is "absolutely back" in the space race, as the U.S. races to beat China to the moon under an aggressive Trump push to build a lunar base and eventually plant Old Glory on Mars.

"We are absolutely on an achievable path now," NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said Saturday.

"There is no question... President Trump gave us the Artemis program that's currently underway right now during his first term... he gave us the resources to actually execute on an achievable plan through the Working Family Tax Cut Act and the mandate not just to go back to the moon with the national space policy, but to go back, to stay, to build the moon base," he added.

Isaacman told "Saturday in America" host Kayleigh McEnany that the president has repeatedly told him that NASA should "figure out what we need to do to go to Mars."

BEIJING LEVERAGES UN TROOPS, FUNDING TO EXPAND GLOBAL INFLUENCE, HOUSE REPORT WARNS

NASA's Artemis II moon rocket lifting off from Launch Pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center

NASA's Artemis II moon rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (John Raoux/AP Photo)

"That's exactly why you build the moon base to master the skills that we can send American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on Mars someday," he added.

Isaacman said the U.S. is now on a clear trajectory to return astronauts to the lunar surface and stay there.

"We are getting underway building the moon base essentially right now," he said, noting that Americans will be able to follow along as early as 2027, when NASA begins a near-monthly cadence of robotic missions to the moon’s South Pole.

NASA RETURNS HUMANS TO DEEP SPACE AFTER OVER 50 YEARS WITH FEBRUARY ARTEMIS II MOON MISSION

The surface of the moon in detail with the Earth in the background as captured by the crew of Artemis II on April 6, 2026.

The lunar surface fills the frame in sharp detail, as seen during the Artemis II lunar flyby, while a distant Earth sets in the background. This image was captured at 6:41 p.m. EDT, on April 6, 2026, just three minutes before the Orion spacecraft and its crew went behind the Moon and lost contact with Earth for 40 minutes before emerging on the other side. (NASA)

Those missions will lay the groundwork for a sustained American presence beyond Earth, as NASA also builds toward its long-term goal of sending astronauts to Mars.

"[We're going to be] test[ing] out mobility, crewed mobility, uncrewed mobility, power, navigation and the In-Situ resource manufacturing, which is going be paramount for future missions to Mars."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Expert details NASA moon base, lunar commercialization plans after Artemis II mission Video

The aggressive timeline comes as China has signaled ambitions to land astronauts on the moon by 2030, setting up a new space race between the world’s two superpowers.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue