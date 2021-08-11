MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan claims only Democrats ever face accountability after Cuomo saga

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan claimed that a double standard exists in U.S. politics that holds Democrats accountable but not Republicans, in his monologue following New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

"The Democratic Party is still willing to take action against alleged offenders in its midst, unlike the other great political party in this country," Hasan said Tuesday.

Cuomo announced his resignation, which will be effective in 13 days, about a week after a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed he had sexually harassed 11 women from 2013 to 2020. He and his attorneys denied wrongdoing even as one of his accusers, Brittany Commisso, provided a detailed account of how he allegedly groped her, and hugged and kissed her without consent.

NY GOV. CUOMO RESIGNS AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

Hasan pointed to figures in the GOP such as former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former President Trump, who he called "alleged abusers," as proof Republicans are quick to point fingers at Democrats but are not interested in holding their own leaders accountable.

"So yes, today is a sad day for the Democratic Party," Hasan said. "One of their stars, a man they were considering as a presidential candidate just a year ago, resigned in disgrace."

"But you could say it's a sadder day for American democracy because it's a reminder that there are only consequences, there is only accountability for Democrats in our system," he continued. "Not for Republicans."

Hasan's monologue appeared to miss a few examples, including the account of Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who alleged last year that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993. She has claimed the media has avoided telling her story.

"Joe Biden got away with sexually harassing and assaulting me in 1993 and other women have also come forward with similar complaints," Reade alleged. "Joe Biden ascended to the Presidency anyway."

MEDIA RIPPED FOR TIMING ON COVERAGE OF MORE CUOMO SCANDALS: ‘IT’S POLITICALLY EXPEDIENT NOW'

This week she said she hoped Cuomo's resignation would lead to a real investigation of her charges against the Democratic president.

"My heart is with the brave Cuomo survivors who endured attempts to discredit them like I did coming forward about Joe Biden with the help of non-profits that were supposed to help women like Time's Up," Reade told Fox News. "May there be some measure of justice for the survivors. Now, let's call for a real investigation into Joe Biden and expose the corruption protecting powerful predators."

In addition to there being instances of Democrats appearing to avoid accountability are examples of Republicans who have faced consequences for their troubling behavior.

Former Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., was rebuked by party leadership and eventually stepped down in 2017 following allegations he had offered a staffer $5 million to be a surrogate for his wife. He resigned in the same week as Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., Rep. John Conyers Jr., D-Mich., both of whom were also accused of sexual harassment. Former Rep. Blake Farenthold, a Texas Republican, would also fall into the same category, having resigned in 2018 following multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who Hasan mentioned as one of the Republicans who got away with wrongdoing because he's now running for Senate, was wrapped up in a scandal in 2018 involving an affair with his former hairdresser. He resigned after lawmakers, including many Republicans, pressured him to step down.