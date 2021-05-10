MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, a Bush aide during 9/11, was unfazed as guest claimed GOP is 'worse' than Al Qaeda

A former White House official for George W. Bush was totally unfazed by the notion that Republicans have become "worse" than the orchestrators of 9/11.

Last week, frequent MSNBC guest Kurt Bardella suggested that the GOP has become so "radicalized" that it has become a threat to the nation equivalent to "Al Qaeda, Usama bin Laden," and "the Taliban" as House lawmakers set to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., from leadership.

Bardella has since worn the backlash he had received as a badge of honor and repeated his sentiment on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House."

MSNBC GUEST SUGGESTS GOP IS BIGGER THREAT TO US THAN 'AL QAEDA, USAMA BIN LADEN, THE TALIBAN' COMBINED

"The damage that this party is doing to our democracy, the damage that they're doing to our elections, to our integrity to the entire foundation of our system is worse than anything that the people behind 9/11 did to our country. And I believe it," Bardella told MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Friday.

Bardella added, "I think that right now, the biggest threat that we have to face for the future of our freedom is the threat from within, it's this enemy from within built within the Republican Party that is doing everything that they can at every level- local, state, national- to create a system where they are the ones who always win and anyone else who does, they try to undermine, they try to delegitimize, but that's the exact type of things that when it happened in other parts of the world, we call that terrorism."

Wallace, who served in Bush's press office when the Twin Towers fell in New York City, carried on with the conversation and even seemed to agree with Bardella's assertions, showing her dramatic evolution from her days working at the White House and her short-lived stint as the so-called "conservative" co-host on "The View."

Bardella, who was a senior adviser of the disgraced anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, originally made his remarks on "The ReidOut."

"I've been thinking to myself this whole time, you know, Al Qaeda, Usama bin Laden, the Taliban, the people who wanted to do harm to our nation and to our way of life and our democracy, they got nothing on what this Republican Party is doing," Bardella said. "The fact that people like Cheney won't support the great lie that this election was rigged or there was voter fraud, the anti-Democratic forces are hijacking this party, purging one of the members who won't abide by the party line, that is so detrimental and dangerous."

He then warned, "We are a two-party system in this country, that's how it was built for better or worse. When one of those two parties becomes this radicalized and when the core of the party's ideology is anti-Democratic, that is a very dangerous development going to result in more violence, that's going to result in more attempts to overthrow our government, that's going to result in people losing lives just like January 6."