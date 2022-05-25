Texas AG Paxton on Uvalde school shooting: Stepping up security is 'the least we can do'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) joined "Fox & Friends First" to urge for greater security measures at schools in order to prevent another mass shooting following the tragedy at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

KEN PAXTON: Look, we just spent 40 billion on Ukraine to help protect another nation. It seems like the least we could do is fund a police officer or at least a program, because obviously there are thousands and thousands of schools in this country. A program that trains people in the school so that when this does happen, because it will happen again, we know what's going to happen. So if we know what's going to happen, let's do everything we can to prevent it from turning into the situation we just had yesterday.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: