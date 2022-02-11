Montage: President Biden snaps at reporters

President Biden's habit for jawing with reporters continued last week as he called NBC's Lester Holt a "wise guy" for pointing out his past claims that inflation would be "temporary."

While Biden's exchange with Holt, in a prerecorded interview that aired in full Sunday, was more genial, he's repeatedly demonstrated annoyance and even hostility with reporters during just over a year in office.

Recently, he muttered Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was a "stupid son of a b---h" for asking whether inflation would be a political problem ahead of the midterms, in addition to saying Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich asked a "stupid question" about responding to Russian aggression toward Ukraine.

In another cantankerous exchange during his marathon news conference on Jan. 19, Biden lambasted a reporter asking about his controversial remarks likening political opponents to segregationist figures like George Wallace and Bull Connor.

"No, I didn't say that," he snapped. "Look what I said. Go back and read what I said, and tell me if you think I called anyone who voted on the side of the position taken by Bull Connor that they were Bull Connor. That is an interesting reading of English. I assume you got it into journalism because you like to write."

In June, Biden barked at CNN's Kaitlan Collins over her question about whether he had confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin to change his malign behavior.

"When did I say I was confident?" he asked. "Let's get this straight. I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and diminishes their standing in the world. I'm not confident of anything. I'm just stating a fact."

"But given his past behavior has not changed, and in that press conference after sitting down with you for several hours, [Putin] denied any involvement in cyberattacks, he downplayed human rights abuses, he even refused to say [Russian dissident] Alexei Navalny's name. So, how does that account to a constructive meeting?" Collins asked.

"If you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business," Biden said before walking away.

He apologized shortly after for being a "wise guy" to Collins.

At times, some of his jabs at reporters have taken on a jocular tone, even while betraying an annoyance with their questions. He called NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell a "pain in the neck" in the Oval Office for a question about a vaccine mandate for Veterans Affairs, and he joked about running over a reporter in a car after she asked a question he didn't feel like answering about Israel.

However, he's always happy to answer questions about ice cream.