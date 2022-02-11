Expand / Collapse search
CNN political analyst slams Biden's response to inflation question: 'A terrible answer'

Biden cited 'Nobel laureates' and 'corporate leaders' during NBC interview

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Liberal CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers slammed President Biden Friday for responding to a question from NBC's Lester Holt regarding the worsening inflation crisis gripping the U.S by referring to what "Nobel laureates" and "corporate leaders" told him about the issue rather than offering a solution to the American people.

During an appearance on "New Day," Sellers called Biden's response "terrible," argued Americans weren't concerned about the input of Nobel laureates, and declared that the problem was now Biden's to fix.

Scott Jennings, John Berman, and Bakari Sellers on "New Day" - February 11, 2022.

CNN COMMENTATOR DEFENDS STACEY ABRAMS' MASKLESS CLASSROOM VISIT: IT'S A ‘NON-ISSUE’

"I think it was back in July you said inflation was going to be temporary. I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is," NBC's Lester Holt said to Biden in the Thursday interview. 

Biden responded by calling Holt "a wise guy."

"According to Nobel laureates – 14 of them that contacted me – and a number of corporate leaders, it ought to be able to start to taper off as we go through this year. In the meantime, I’m going to do everything in my power to deal with the big points that are impacting most people in their homes," Biden later said after Holt asked him when relief from the "soaring inflation" could be expected. 

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

PELOSI SHOULD ‘HANG UP THE CLEATS,’ CNN PUNDIT SAYS

"It was a terrible answer, and I would tell them that if they were looking me in the face," Sellers told CNN's John Berman. 

"That fact is that nobody … wants to hear what Nobel laureates actually say about the problem," he added. "In fact, in that answer we would hear more about the solutions."

He claimed that inflation wasn't caused by Biden, but stated that it was still his problem to fix. 

"We'd rather hear solutions, or simply, ‘I feel your pain,' which is a better answer than whatever economists from Wharton decided to tell whoever," Sellers said.

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year high last month, accelerating 7.5% and marking the fastest rate of increase since February 1982. 

The inflation spike came as bad news to the Biden and his fellow Democrats as they expect to face an already tough election year amid the former's tumbling approval rating and continued economic woes.

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a shopper wears a mask as she walks through the meat products at a grocery store in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Biden administration has blamed the spike in prices on supply-chain bottlenecks and other pandemic-induced disruptions in the economy, while Republicans have pinned it on Democrats' massive spending agenda, as well as energy policies targeting the oil and gas industries.

Fox Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report. 

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.