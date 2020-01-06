Veteran detective on big, missing piece in Epstein homicide theory: 'I don't care what you find in an autopsy'

Former LAPD detective and Fox News forensic and crime scene expert Mark Fuhrman cautioned the public to thoughtfully consider the new evidence in the case of convicted sex-offender and accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's death, before jumping to the conclusion that he must have been killed.

"This is pretty simple," Furhman told Fox News on Monday. "You need a person in the cell with him to have a homicide -- until you do that you don't have a homicide."

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

Epstein's death was ruled a suicide by the New York City chief medical examiner after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on August 10, 2019. But Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, has contested that finding and hired former New York City chief medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden to review the autopsy.

On Sunday, CBS News first published photos from inside Epstein's cell, as well as images from Epstein's autopsy, which show graphic injuries to his neck.

Baden said on “America’s Newsroom” on Monday that the images reaffirm his belief that the “findings are more indicative of homicide” than a suicide.

Baden claimed that the ligature mark around Epstein’s neck “doesn't match the ligature that was found at the scene and that the medical examiner copied to show how he was hanged."

“There is no transfer of any blood on that ligature from the neck,” he continued. “It doesn't match the ligature mark on the neck. It's too wide, it's too smooth, and it doesn't have any transfer of skin or blood. This is a rougher injury.”

"I don't care what you find in an autopsy -- unless it is stab wounds in his back," Fuhrman told Fox News. "Homicide is death at the hands of another person. You need another human being in the cell."

However, Furhman did not dismiss Baden's findings. The nearly 20-year police force veteran explained that a pathologist's work is critical but not definitive when it comes to determining how someone died. Additionally, Fuhrman said that he recently discussed this with Baden and the two are in agreement on this point.

"We were in agreement that a proper investigation takes a detective at an undisturbed crime scene and a conversation between a detective and a pathologist about the evidence that they have collected. A pathologist tells you the methods and cause of death," Furhman explained. "The detective is charged with using that information to determine who in fact killed this person."

Baden also alluded to that point on "America's Newsroom" on Monday, saying, "I think there's a lot of information that still hasn't been revealed yet -- that is essential in order to arrive at a conclusion, whether this is a suicide or homicide."

"The detective can go nowhere if nobody was in the cell. He can't create a suspect that slipped underneath the door. That's the glaring problem here," said Furhman.

In November, two guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center were accused of failing to conduct regular checks of Epstein's cell, and they were charged with conspiracy and making false records of their activities that night. According to the prosecutors' indictment, the entire night of August 10, 2019, was captured on surveillance cameras, showing that nobody entered the wing of the prison where Epstein was alone in his cell.

Furhman previously investigated Epstein's death and reported his conclusions in Fox Nation's "The Fuhrman Diaries: Special Investigation." In that episode, Fuhrman observed that a homicide was highly unlikely because no one, other than the two guards, had access to Epstein's cell.

"When you look backwards on this," Fuhrman told Fox Nation, "we have two guards that failed to check on him. ... So there is a window of opportunity that Jeffrey Epstein had to either commit suicide or somebody killed him."

"There's cameras on the cell door and those cameras showed nobody going in and nobody coming out," Fuhrman concluded. "So now what you have is -- you have a dead inmate, in a cell that nobody entered, he had no cellmate. And the guards were both asleep. That's the stage that set on August 10th."

