Mike Rowe on gas prices crushing truckers: 'It's happening in real time'

FOX Business host Mike Rowe argued American truckers are not buying the "Putin price hike" narrative as diesel prices surge to an all-time high amid rampant inflation. Rowe explained how American consumers are impacted by inflation on "Fox & Friends" while also previewing the new season of "How America Works," premiering Monday night on FOX Business.

PRICE OF DIESEL HITS ALL-TIME HIGH, STRAINING THE TRUCKING INDUSTRY

MIKE ROWE: The ones I know aren't. The guys I know in this business... [A] guy said to me the other day, it's like... falling down the stairs in slow motion... We know it's coming. We're watching it happen. It's happening in real time, and it's not just diesel. It's not just gasoline... If you bring it back to food, and tonight's episode is all about beef production in this country, and it's an eye-opener. But you have to talk about fertilizer too... There's no food without fertilizer in this country. The cost of fertilizer is hundreds, hundreds of percent higher than it was. When you combine that with the cost of energy, the average person has now really gotten the memo, but not from the gas pump, from a restaurant, a steak. The cost of a steak is almost two times what it was six, seven months ago.

