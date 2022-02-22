Mike Pompeo on 'America's Newsroom': Putin sees 'green light' from Biden admin on Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss the latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, arguing the Biden administration could have used "strategic deterrence" to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Fox News contributor told co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino the White House could have stopped the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline and enacted "real" sanctions to deter his aggression.

MIKE POMPEO: Well, we stopped him with an idea that said the United States is going to protect the things that matter, this is the very concept of strategic deterrence today. These are things President Biden could have done. We could have stopped Nord Stream 2 months ago when it was much further away from completion. They could have begun to put real sanctions in place. I saw what the president signed last night. I must say Vladimir Putin saw them put sanctions in for those two parts of Ukraine, and he viewed that as a green light for continued aggression. We could begin to have NATO move forces to Estonia and Lithuania and Latvia to protect those countries. We could have rallied the West and Europe to say that these are the things that we will do together. They've been unable to do each of those or perhaps haven't been interested or focused elsewhere.

