Mike Gallagher: The left is 'getting very good at bashing America,’ but hesitant to criticize China

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., slammed left-wing Democrats on Tuesday for their hesitancy to criticize the Chinese Communist Party while constantly bashing America.

During an appearance on "The Ben Domenech Podcast," Gallagher said he felt that the left was fearful of "provoking a confrontation" with the CCP and mulled over whether or not there may be financial implications for them to avoid criticism.

"I think there’s sort of this broader fear that I’m detecting on the left of provoking a confrontation with the Chinese Communist Party," Gallagher said. "And I don’t know if there’s a financial incentive behind that or just a, you know, we don’t want to wind up in a World War 3."

But, Gallagher noted that while left-wing criticism of China was sparse—criticism of the United States was not.

"At the same time, we’re getting very good at constantly bashing America and broadcasting to the world what an evil, racist hell-scape of a country this is. There’s like a reticence to criticize the Chinese Communist Party."

Later in the podcast, Gallagher told Domenech that the U.S. is in the "early ages" of a "new Cold War with communist China," and asserted that America is "losing."

"We don’t believe that we deserve to win because somehow the narrative that America is an evil, racist place is taking hold in every school district across the United States."

While commenting on the implementation of critical race theory (CRT) in school curriculums and the slow decline of the U.S. public education system, Gallagher noted that conservatives need a political "mindset shift" in order to compete with China.

"I don’t know how you win this competition with China if we can’t produce smart, resilient kids who can do math and read and write and think independently," Gallagher added.

The backlash against critical race theory in public schools has ramped up recently in the United States from both parents, lawmakers, and state and local officials.

The Georgia Board of Education recently said it was taking steps to prohibit schools from teaching that the U.S. is fundamentally racist and other controversial ideas associated with CRT.

By an 11-2 vote, the state adopted part of a resolution drafted by a senior fellow from the conservative think tank Ethics and Public Policy Center, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. It contains language restricting external, private influences from changing school teaching — an apparent attempt to exclude diversity consultancies or activist nonprofits from administrators' decision-making.

