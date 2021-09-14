Michigan gubernatorial candidate James Craig responds to protesters: 'They want to silence me'

Former Detroit police chief James Craig appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss his campaign for Michigan governor.

On Tuesday, Craig announced his candidacy for governor of Michigan. However, his announcement was mobbed by several protesters attempting to shout him down, something Craig claimed is familiar.

"I know them very well, Tucker. I know them very well. Summer of Love 2020 they made it home in Detroit. They were disruptive, no surprises there. But I’ve got to tell you, they want to silence me. They wanted me to leave Detroit last year. I said, ‘most of you need to leave.’ These folks are from outside the city. And they come in here, and they’re not speaking for anybody in the city," Craig said.

Craig also denounced Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for allowing rioters to disrupt his event.

"We need to hold Governor Whitmer accountable for this. She oversees the Michigan state police and the department of resources that covers the [park where the event was held]. I know this is not accidental. This is not accidental," Craig said.

"What are they so mad at you about?" Tucker Carlson asked.

"They lost last year. They wanted to incite riotous behavior in Detroit. Unlike the many cities you’ve heard me talk about, I’m talking about my own home of L.A., Chicago, Portland, Seattle, they couldn’t get it done. And I took a strong stand with them. We are not retreating here in Detroit. You are not going to burn Detroit. And we won because Detroiters, good Detroiters said it is not going to happen in our city," Craig answered.

"If they don’t like what your views are, they should explain why their views are better, but shouting you down, it’s an ugly business," Carlson closed.

Craig originally announced his campaign to unseat Whitmer in July. In the past, he has denounced Democratic leaders who he feels have failed to protect their neighborhoods from criminals.

"They are protecting the criminals," he said. "And you know what's sad, they are not talking to victims, to families. those people who live in vulnerable neighborhoods who need the police. They don't care about that. They care more about these criminals."