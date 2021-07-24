James Craig slams 'misguided liberal mayors' for not stopping a rise in violent crime

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig joined "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday to discuss the rise in crime he says has been brought on by ‘misguided liberal mayors’ such as Lori Lightfoot in Chicago and Murial Bowser in Washington, D.C.

Craig said that liberal mayors "continue to forget our police officers across the country are demoralized. They don't feel supported," and criticized plans to place more of a focus on "community policing."

EX-DETROIT POLICE CHIEF JAMES CRAIG: ‘I’M RUNNING' TO UNSEAT GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER

"Look, I'm an advocate of community policing, I am," he said. "But we need to get back to proactive policing. You talked about Rudy Giuliani. You talked about Bill Bratton. That's what works."

Craig noted that he has been in law enforcement for 44 years, and in that time, he has seen a rise in crime and police morale decline significantly.

"I was there when it was good, and toward the end of this great career I had, I saw things change dramatically," he said.

FORMER DETROIT POLICE CHIEF TAKES STEP TOWARDS GOP RUN FOR GOVERNOR IN MICHIGAN

Craig also criticized Democratic lawmakers for protecting criminals while forgetting about victims and their families.

"They are protecting the criminals," he said. "And you know what's sad, they are not talking to victims, to families. those people who live in vulnerable neighborhoods who need the police. They don't care about that. They care more about these criminals."

Craig also addressed his recent announcement that he had formed an exploratory committee for governor.

"There needs to be someone who's passionate, who's courageous, who believes in law and order," Craig said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I said months ago that I didn't think things were going to turn in the right direction," he continued. "Not so long as we continue these far-left radicals who keep pushing dismantle, defund it, and then you have the moderates who do nothing, say nothing."