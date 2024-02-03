Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Larry David defends beating up Elmo during ‘Today’ show: ‘I would do it again!’

The 'Seinfeld' co-creator went viral after physically grabbing the puppet on a recent episode of NBC's 'Today'

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
Larry David beats up Elmo during NBC's 'Today' show: 'Somebody had to do it' Video

Larry David beats up Elmo during NBC's 'Today' show: 'Somebody had to do it'

Comedian Larry David crashed NBC's "Today" show segment with Elmo on Thursday and seemed to beat up the Sesame street character on set before being asked to apologize.

"Seinfeld" co-creator and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David justified his beat down of "Sesame Street" puppet Elmo. 

David told "Late Night" host Seth Meyers that he assaulted the puppet on the "Today" set because he couldn’t take another second of his message about mental health and declared that he would try to hurt the puppet again if he could. 

Meyers brought up the scuffle, saying, "You were on the ‘Today’ show this morning. And so was Elmo. Elmo, one might say, loved by all. You wanna tell us what happened with Elmo, Larry?"

‘THE VIEW’ ERUPTS OVER LARRY DAVID’S ATTACK ON ELMO, JOY BEHAR DEFENDS COMEDIAN FROM ‘ANGRY’ COLLEAGUES

David speaking to Elmo

Larry David told NBC late night host Seth Meyers he would beat up Elmo again if he got the chance. (Screenshot/NBC)

David appeared embarrassed and fumbled for his words as Meyers brought up the viral clip from the NBC morning show segment. 

During the "Today" broadcast – as co-anchor Al Roker gave a brief weather report – the camera quickly cut to where the other anchors and guest Elmo were sitting on the couch. 

David could be seen grabbing Elmo’s face as the puppet screamed. The comedian also took a swing at the character as the show hosts looked on in shock.  

After one more squeeze of Elmo’s face, David walked off the set smiling. The puppet screamed after him, "Mr. Larry, Elmo liked you before!" As the co-hosts processed the scene that just happened behind them, the puppet called back out to David, saying, "Let’s get back on the couch and let’s talk about how you’re feeling!"

Co-host Savannah Guthrie told David, "Larry, you’ve gone too far this time," to which he replied, "Somebody had to do it."

SESAME STREET PROMPTS STRONG REACTION WITH PRIDE MONTH TWITTER POSTS: ‘HAPPY PRIDE! ELMO LOVES YOU!’

Elmo next to President Biden

Elmo recently went viral on social media for sparking a conversation about mental health that even President Biden chimed in on. (1. NBC News/Contributor 2. Drew Angerer/Staff)

David made the same point when Meyers mentioned how he went to "throttle" Elmo. He said, "Yeah, yeah. I did it, "Elmo was talking, okay? I was waiting to be interviewed, and Elmo – he was going on about mental health and I had to listen to every word."

Using a high-pitched voice to mock the puppet, he continued, "And I was going, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, I don’t think I can take another second of this!’" Returning to his normal voice, he yelled, "And so I got off my chair and I approached him and I throttled him!"

"There you go," an amused Meyers remarked. 

"I couldn’t take it!" David said, adding, "And you know what? I would do it again."

The Elmo altercation happened after the Sesame Street star went viral on X this week for asking his 500 thousand followers how they were feeling. The innocent question sparked a social media conversation on mental health that even President Biden felt was important enough to weigh in on. 

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 