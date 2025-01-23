Meteorologist fired by local network after profanity-laden posts claiming Elon Musk 'Nazi saluted:' report

A meteorologist for a local news network was reportedly ousted after sharing multiple social media posts slamming X owner Elon Musk with profanities.

At an Inauguration Day ceremony Monday, Musk made a gesture that some critics interpreted as a Nazi salute when the SpaceX CEO placed his hand over his heart, then reached out to the crowd twice as he said, "My heart goes out to you."

Milwaukee's WDJT-TV (Channel 58) meteorologist Sam Kuffel reportedly wrote on Instagram that Musk "Nazi saluted twice. TWICE. During the inauguration." She followed up by declaring, "You f--- with this and this man, I don’t f--- with you. Full stop."

In a separate post, she shared a meme from the sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" when a character said, "Screw that old b----. He’s a Nazi."

AOC BLISTERED AFTER RESPONSE TO ELON MUSK SAYING SHE'S 'JUST NOT THAT SMART'

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that Kuffel had been removed from her job.

"Staffers at WDJT-TV (Channel 58) were alerted by email on Wednesday that meteorologist Sam Kuffel had left the station. Her biography and picture had been removed from [the] Channel 58 website by Wednesday afternoon," the outlet reported.

"Meteorologist Sam Kuffel is no longer employed at CBS58," the staff memo from news director Jessie Garcia stated. "A search for a replacement is underway."

The Sentinel said, "A spokeswoman for Weigel Broadcasting Co. confirmed via email late Wednesday that Kuffel was no longer with Channel 58. But the spokeswoman said she couldn't comment further because this was a personnel issue."

While Kuffel was not the only critic to accuse Musk of fascist sympathies after the incident, he was defended by others, including Jewish groups.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) came to the defense of Musk, saying it was an "awkward gesture."

ELON MUSK JOINS TRUMP AT DC RALLY: 'LOOKING FORWARD TO MAKING A LOT OF CHANGES'

"This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety. It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge," the ADL wrote in a viral post on the X platform. "In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also defended Musk in a statement on social media.

"Elon is a great friend of Israel," the prime minister said in a post on the X platform. "He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state."

Podcaster Joe Rogan also condemned Musk’s critics, arguing they are acting in bad faith.

"The problem with that is, it just, after a while, it’s crying wolf and people are like, ‘Oh, this is a bulls--- game you’re playing, and you’re just using it as an excuse,’" Rogan told show guest and fellow podcaster Lex Fridman on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to both Kuffel and Weigel Broadcasting Co. for comment.