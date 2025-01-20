AOC slams ADL for excusing Elon Musk's 'awkward gesture:' 'You're defending a Heil Hitler salute'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attacked the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for defending what she claimed was a "Heil Hitler salute" by X CEO Elon Musk on Monday.

Musk spoke at an inauguration event for President Trump at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. where he excitedly addressed the audience.

"This is what victory feels like! And this was no ordinary victory, this was a fork in the road for human civilization… I just want to say thank you for making it happen, thank you. From my heart to yours," Musk told the roaring crowd of MAGA faithful. The SpaceX CEO placed his hand over his heart, then reached out to the crowd.

Several news outlets and commentators quickly accused Musk of giving a Nazi salute. However, the ADL wrote on X later that it believed it was just an enthusiastic gesture.

"This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety. It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge. In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead," the ADL wrote.

The ADL's mission is "to stop the defamation of the Jewish people, and secure justice and fair treatment to all."

Ocasio-Cortez didn’t believe the statement and accused the organization of defending a Nazi salute.

"Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity. People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the ADL for a comment.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt previously criticized Ocasio-Cortez and other "Squad" House members in 2023 for their extreme positions on the Israel-Gaza war.

"I think Rashida Tlaib has been so marginalized in her own district. And like, AOC, I don't even see her in the media anymore. I think these individuals with their radical ideas have marginalized themselves," Greenblatt told Fox News Digital at the time.

"So, I just think AOC doesn't matter that much. She's one of 430-something people, or Tlaib or Ilhan Omar, and we don't need to assign them any more influence because already you see that their influence has waned and weakened in the last few years as their positions have become more radical, and they've reduced their ability, I think, to reach a wider audience," Greenblatt continued. "There are extreme voices on all sides. Let's leave them on the fringe where they belong."

Fox News' David Spector contributed to this report.